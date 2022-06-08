Hobbton High School’s Class of 2022 collectively tosses their caps in the air at the end of Monday’s commencement. Seniors at Hobbton, Lakewood, Midway and Union turned their tassels to embark on a new journey in ceremonies Monday at the respective schools, bringing to a close graduations across the county. Clinton High School’s Class of 2022 marked the occasion on Saturday, while students at Sampson Early College High School and Mintz and Harrells Christian academies previously made the walk. For photos of each of the 2022 graduating classes, look in today’s B section. The Sampson Independent’s 2022 Senior Salute magazine, an annual commemorative edition dedicated to local graduates, will be out later this month.