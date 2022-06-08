Budget discussed; raises for employees proposed

ROSEBORO — A special meeting of the Roseboro Board of Commissioners was held to discuss the 2022-23 budget, and leaders are eyeing a tax decrease, which would follow a trajectory the town has been on in recent years. A raise for employees has also been suggested.

The meeting opened with a proposed increase for Roseboro employees, which Roseboro Mayor Alice Butler said was intended as a reward for continued and positive service.

“Just to start off with, as you all know, and I think you all agree, our biggest asset that we have here in this town is our employees,” Butler said. “We have three ladies in the office and we have, right now, three men in the field. They are the face of Roseboro and they’re the ones that people see.”

“With that being said, I will say that in this budget, I’m asking for the employees … to get a 5% raise, they all deserve it,” see added.

Butler also mentioned that inflation has led to rising cost for their health insurance by 8.8%, insurance bonds by 7% and chemicals up to 20%.

The mayor proposed that she would like to see property taxes lowered to 63 cents per $100 valuation for 2022-23, which would be a 1 cent decrease from the current 64 cents per $100 valuation.

“For frame of reference, in 2010, our taxes were 71 cents, in 2011, they were 69 cents, in 2017, 66 cents, and around 2019-2020, we went from 66 to 65 to 64 then to 63,” she said. “I think that’s a good way to do it, if we can go down then we should go down, but go down very gradual.”

“Every year, it’s always uncertain times,” Butler continued. “We’ve had hurricanes, we’ve had COVID and now we’ve got this inflation going on. This would be a difference and if we decrease our services like this our property taxes would go down by about $8,000.”

Even with rising cost due to inflation, it was proposed that the in-town water rates remained unchanged. In-town sewer rates will see a $3 increase, under the proposed budget.

“Keep in mind, with all this inflation, our plan is to keep the water in-town rates the same, so no proposed changes,” Butler said. “For the sewer in town rates, as we discussed at the last meeting, they would go up $3 on the 1,000, then for 3,001 and above, it would go from the $6.35 to $7.”

“Now, also keep in mind, way over half of our customers fall in the zero to 3,000 gallon range, way over half,” she added. “Then obviously the rest are the 3,001 and above so that’s what we’re proposing there.”

The out-of-town water rate was different and an increase is proposed along with an out-of-town sewer rate increase.

“For the water out of town, the proposal is to go up from $33.50 to $35 for zero to 3,000, and then, $9.20 to $9.70 for 3,001 gallons and above,” Butler said.

“There is a change, after a lot of consideration and doing the percentages of change for our customers, I’m proposing to go up on the sewer out-of-town customers,” she continued. “It’s not many customers at all, but I propose to go up, from $38 to $42.50 and the $9.65 to $10.65 on the out of town.”

“This is to help us and these changes are likely to bring in about $20,000,” she added. “It’s not going to bring in a lot because we don’t have a huge amount of population, but every bit does help when you’re looking at all these rising cost.”

The last item included the garbage rate, which was proposed to increase at the last meeting from $11 to $12. That was changed during the special meeting, during which it was proposed to remain unchanged due an update received from GFL Environmental.

“In town is $11, so we were looking at going up to $12 because GFL told us how much they were going up on us, and that was just basically to cover the costs,” Butler said. “Well, since then, we learned that it’s time for us to sign our new contract with them, which I’m assuming that we will sign at the next meeting, which’ll be a five-year contract. For the year we sign the contract, they wrote us and said they will not go up on prices. So therefore, because of that, I recommend that we just keep it where it is and for the penalties to stay where they are.”

A public hearing on Roseboro’s budget ordinance is set for June 28.

