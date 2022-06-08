A reward is being offered for the arrest and conviction of those responsible in the shooting death of a Clinton woman, who was found dead inside her Williams Street residence back in January.

Around 6:45 p.m. on Jan. 29, 2022, Clinton Police officers were dispatched to a gunshot victim at 733 Williams St., Sampson Homes. When officers arrived, they found a female lying inside the residence unresponsive from an apparent gunshot wound, a press release issued Wednesday by Police Chief Anthony Davis stated.

The victim, Janet R. Sampson, 37, was transported by EMS personnel to Sampson Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

According to Davis, the City of Clinton is now offering up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect or suspects involved.

The shooting was reference during a February meeting of the City Council, but no definitive information released on it until this week.

Clinton Mayor Lew Starling shed some light on the shooting during that meeting.

“We did have a very tragic shooting Saturday night,” the mayor stated during the Council’s meeting the following Tuesday.

Starling said that the Davis was there, as well as the city manager.

“Within 15 minutes, the Council was notified and told the chief that whatever reward was needed, whatever action they need to take, could be taken,” Starling was quoted as saying at the February meeting. “that he did not even need to come back to Council, that he had authority to do what he needed to do for the rewards.”

Those wishing to report information, contact Detective Sgt. James Jones at the Clinton Police Department, at 910-592-3105, or contact the CPD tipline by texting 847411, beginning message with “tipcpd.”