(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• June 2 — James Clifton Owens, 54, of Butler Court, Clinton, was charged with trespass. Bond set at $500; court date is July 19.

• June 2 — Jerry Thurman Vinson, 43, of 82 Wood Lane, Roseboro, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon. Bond not listed; court date is July 19.

• June 2 — Irieno Rodriguez, 28, of 1401 Wynn Road, Clinton, was charged with resisting public officer and orders for arrest. Bond set at $6,000; court date is June 16.

• June 3 — Katonya Annette Williams, 45, of 120 Ellen St., Newton Grove, was charged with assault and battery. No bond listed; court date is June 15.

• June 4 — William Austin Johnson, 24, of 25 Yellowskin Road, Autryville, was charged with resisting public officer and assault and battery. Bond set at $10,000; court date is July 6.

• June 5 — David Samuel Infante Cornejo, 24, of 300 Lynn Forest Drive, Apt. 206, Durham, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is June 27.

• June 5 — William P. Szigety, 62, of 822 Baytree Drive, Harrells, was charged on out-of-county warrants with intoxicated and disruptive and resisting public officer. Bond set at $2,000; court date is June 27.

• June 5 — Vickie O’quinna Thomas, 39, of 127 Emberwood Drive, Winnabow, was charged on out-of-county warrants with assault inflicting serious injury. Written promise; court date is July 11.

• June 5 — Joshua Hunter Melvin, 21, of 1706 Tryon Road, Fayetteville, was charged with felony larceny, resisting public officer and fictitious information to officer. Bond set at $6,500; court date is July 6.

• June 5 — Julie Ann Jackson, 33, of 414 N. Broad St., Roseboro, was charged with injury to personal property. No bond set; court date was May 31.

• June 5 — Christopher Donte Smith, 26, of 102 E. Johnson St., Clinton, was charged with assault on a female. No bond listed; court date is June 27.

• June 5 — Viveros Isidro Sanchez, 39, of 27 Jody Drive, Lillington, was charged with first degree rape. Bond set at $50,000; court date is June 7.

• June 6 — Jose Benito Garcia, 20, of Fleet Cooper Road, Roseboro, was charged with animal cruelty. Bond set at $1,500; court date is July 22.

• June 6 — Katherine Harris, 43, of 15 Lofty Nest Ridge, Broadway, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and harassing phone call. Bond set at $1,500; court date is June 14.

• June 6 — Beverly Janet Marshall, 59, of 439 Clive Jacobs Road, Clinton, was charged with simple assault. Bond set at $1,000; court date is June 28.

• June 6 — Carlettis Allen, 67, of 2290 HB Lewis Road, Clinton, was charged with trespass. No bond set; court date is June 30.

• June 6 — Chateva Lanea Jones, 41, of 98 Sunshine Lane, Clinton, was charged with animal cruelty. No bond listed; court date is June 28.

• June 6 — Dennis Dewayne Smith, 46, of 3008 Matthis Road, Clinton, was charged with assault on a female. No bond listed; court date is July 20.

• June 6 — Ronald Wayne Lee, 56, of 1321 Porter Road, Roseboro, was charged with assault on a female. Bond set at $1,500; court date is July 19.

• June 7 — Javae’D Isiah Johnson, 21, of 2188 Claudes Drag Road, Roseboro, was charged with possession of stolen goods/property and larceny of horses/swine/cattle. Bond set at $13,000; court date is July 1.

• June 7 — Tyler Lewis Lancaster, 23, of 41 Holly Grove Road, Benson, was charged with communicating threats. No bond set; court date is June 27.

• June 7 — Waylon Trice Hollingsworth, 38, of 690 Wiggins Road, Clinton, was charged with damage to property. Bond set at $1,000; court date is June 30.

• June 7 — Myron Chavis, 42, of 151 Cedric Drive, Red Springs, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, assault on a female and communicating threats. Bond set at $25,000; court date is June 10.

• June 7 — Christopher John Goodchild, 42, of 304 Mount Olive Drive, Newton Grove, was charged with trespass. No bond set; court date is June 28.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.