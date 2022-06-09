Suspects arrested in March incident following traffic stop

Firearms that Clinton Police officials say were seized during a traffic stop on Wednesday.

Two teenagers have been arrested on kidnapping and robbery charges following a traffic stop Wednesday in which firearms were seized by Clinton Police Department authorities. The felony charges reportedly stem from a March home invasion and theft, during which a victim was held at gunpoint, assaulted and robbed, police officials said.

Around 8 p.m. Wednesday, K9 Officer Antwan Weathersby initiated a traffic stop on a 2011 silver Buick Regal at Fairview and Lloyd Street on the suspicion of narcotic violations.

“K9 Officer Weathersby recognized some of the occupants and knew that they had prior weapon violations and that two of the occupants were wanted on robbery with a dangerous weapon (and) kidnapping charges from an unrelated incident,” a Clinton Police Department press release stated.

Additional officers arrived on the scene to assist and detained all the occupants.

A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted, and five firearms were seized, including a Delton AR-15, .22 caliber rifle, Sig Sauer 9mm — which was stolen — PSA PA-15 rifle, and a Centurion 12 gauge.

Jymir Brunson 18, and a 17-year-old male juvenile whose name was not released, were each charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, second degree kidnapping and possession of stolen goods. Brunson was additionally charged with carrying concealed weapon and possession of marijuana.

The felony kidnapping and robbery charges stem from an incident on March 28 at a residence in the 400 block of Sampson Street in Clinton.

In that incident, officers responded to an armed robbery in progress call at the residence, in which the Brunson and the juvenile were alleged to have “entered the residence and held the victim at gunpoint, striking the victim with the firearm.” They reportedly took a TV and a PlayStation. The victim was treated by EMS and released.

Detectives investigated and issued warrants on Brunson and the juvenile.

“This is a reminder, that traffic enforcement is crucial to crime deterrence,” said Clinton Police Chief Anthony Davis. “These officers should be lauded for utilizing their training and experience to help reduce and deter criminal activity in our community.”

Two other occupants of the Buick Regal were also charged in connection with the traffic stop, including Xavier Williams, 18, on a charge of possession of a stolen firearm, and Eddie Boney, 21, on a charge of driving while license revoked.