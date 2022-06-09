Cuts outlined, board set to OK plan avoiding 5-cent increase

The Sampson County Board of Commissioners last month was presented a proposed budget that called for a 5-cent tax hike, however the board said no such increase will be forthcoming. During a Thursday morning budget deliberation, the board unanimously directed county staff to cut millions from the 2022-23 proposal, including reserve accounts, departmental budgets and expense allocations, in order to balance the budget at no additional taxpayer expense.

The board directed staff to prepare a budget ordinance for consideration of adoption at a recessed meeting to be held Thursday, June 16, at 10 a.m. in the County Administration board room. The budget ordinance will make numerous modifications to a budget proposed by County Manager Ed Causey that called for a property tax increase from 82.5 cents per $100 valuation to 87.5 cents.

Causey said that a declining population has translated into less tax base and lowered anticipated revenues, which combined with inflation and supply chain issues affecting everyone, necessitated the proposed 5-cent tax hike in the 2022-23 budget in order to maintain services and “avoid history repeating itself.”

“We do not believe that we can further significantly reduce projected costs without adversely affecting programs,” Causey previously stated in his budget message. “…We do not need to retreat back to the county’s position of 20 years ago with overwhelming pent‐up needs that degrade our actual financial position. Pent-up needs include both the physical and human infrastructure.”

“If you get by this year without a tax increase, it is unlikely that you can get by next year without one,” Causey stated in that message.

County board members said that tax increase will not be coming in 2022-23. A motion to that effect, complete with an outline of comprehensive cuts, was made by Chairwoman Sue Lee, seconded by Commissioner Clark Wooten and unanimously approved.

Lee made a motion that all tax increases be eliminated — both county ad valorem tax and fire protection service district taxes — as initially proposed in the budget on May 23. As part of the motion, she also requested a plethora of actions be taken to reduce the proposed budget.

Among them, proposed contributions will be eliminated from the following reserve accounts:

• $450,000 proposed for the County building reserve account

• $112,500 proposed for the Clinton City Schools building reserve account

• $225,000 proposed for the Sampson County Schools building reserve account

• $112,500 proposed for the Sampson Community College building reserve account

• $250,000 proposed for the Economic Development reserve account

• $122,000 proposed for the revaluation reserve account

Additionally, proposed current expense allocations to Sampson County Schools and Clinton City Schools will be reduced to $1,273 per pupil (a cut of $77,787 for Clinton City Schools and $209,439 for Sampson County Schools, as proposed)

The proposed current expense allocation to Sampson Community College will also be reduced by $32,412 and a $250,000 proposed capital outlay appropriation for the college eliminated.

Lastly, as part of the budget directive unanimously approved by the board, proposed allocations to county departmental budgets will be deleted as followed:

• $18,172 from the Animal Shelter budget for replacement cat cages

• $5,539 from the Veterans Department for the Veterans Action Event

• $72,000 from the Cooperative Extension budget for beaver management contracted services

• $76,000 decrease County contribution to the Aging budget

• $25,000 from the Recreation budget for part time salaries/fringes

• $16,207 from the Recreation budget for a bunker rake

• $10,000 from the Recreation budget for the Maintenance entrance

• $60,000 from the Detention Center budget for mezzanine fencing

• $111,577 from the Human Resources budget for contracts/services including the amount budgeted for the salary market study

• $30,000 from the Administration budget for website upgrades

• $69,288 from the EM budget for an Assistant EMS Operations Chief

• $69,299 from the Sheriff’s budget for a Juvenile Investigator

A salary market study will be deferred until the board determines there is available funding to complete the study and implement its results, and the board called for the fund balance appropriated to increase by $85,755.

The board also voted unanimously to approve a motion made by Commissioner Jerol Kivett to freeze the hiring of any new positions (positions not already in the proposed budget, as amended).

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.