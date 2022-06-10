Mayor, Council members swear oaths

District 5 City Councilwoman Wanda Corbett, with husband and daughter by her side, takes the oath of office, administered by District Court Judge Robert Gilmore. It is the first elected term for Corbett, who was appointed earlier this year.

District 3 City Councilman Rev. Marcus Becton, accompanied by his wife Apostle Wendy Becton, takes the oath of office for mayor pro tem, administered by Mayor Lew Starling. Becton was also reelected to the District 3 post last month for his seventh term.

The City of Clinton’s longtime mayor and three Council members — including the most tenured — swore oaths of office this week following last month’s election.

District 1 representative Daniel Ruggles and District 5 representative Wanda Corbett were sworn in at Tuesday’s regular monthly Council meeting along with a couple men who have been there longer than anybody in Mayor Lew Starling and District 3 City Councilman Marcus Becton.

The District 1 and 5 races were the only contested ones. Starling was unopposed, as was Becton. Municipal elections for towns with districts were postponed due to redistricting amid a slow 2020 Census process exacerbated by the pandemic, so Clinton’s races were pushed back.

Following the individual oaths of office, Becton was then unanimously reelected by the board to the post of mayor pro tem, which he has held for the past five years. The Council is rounded out by District 2 Councilman Neal Strickland and District 4 Councilman Holden DuBose.

“Never has there been more challenges than we have,” Starling said after the oaths were sworn. “Marcus and I have been here more than 20 years and never have there been more challenges than I see today. But I am more convinced than ever that this group that is assembled here wants to do the right thing and is going to do the right thing for the City of Clinton.”

Pointing out the presence of Ruggles’ children at the swearing-in ceremony, Starling said the Council’s mission is very clear: Leave the City of Clinton a better place for future generations.

“If we want to know why we’re here … that’s the reason we’re here,” the mayor remarked. “We want the City of Clinton to be such that they want to come back and that they can come back. It’s a two-prong test. That’s our goal. That is why we’re all focused on this job we are in.”

Starling was first elected to office in 2001, unseating longtime Mayor Emsley Kennedy, who held the office for nearly three decades before that. Starling has been unopposed ever since, and now begins his 11th term (mayors serve two years).

Becton has served on the Council for the past quarter century, and now beginning his seventh four-year term. He has served on the Clinton City Council since 1996, first appointed to the board’s District 3 seat before winning election in 1997. He was officially sworn in as Clinton’s mayor pro tem in May 2017 following Councilwoman Maxine Harris’ passing. He made history as the first African-American man to serve as mayor pro tem.

In last month’s election, Starling amassed 861 votes, while write-ins accounted for 26 votes. Becton tallied 88 votes to a single write-in.

Ruggles had opposition from challenger Joel Rose but ultimately amassed thirds of the vote — 131 votes to Rose’s 65. Corbett, appointed in early February following Bryant’s departure, faced off against Nichole Smith Delaine and Alice Best Tann. Corbett went on to win, with 51 votes, compiling more than half the vote as Delaine took 36 votes and Tann received 12.

Ruggles was born and raised in District 1, and has long been entrenched in the Republican Party, serving as chairman of the Sampson County Young Republicans, vice-chairman of the North Carolina Young Republicans and then as chairman of the Sampson County Republican Party. He was elected unopposed as District 1 representative at the end of 2017, taking the reins after longtime Councilman Steve Stefanovich chose not to seek reelection.

Corbett is the current representative of District 5, appointed earlier this year following the departure of Councilman Darue Bryant. She is a minister, a wife, a mother and grandmother, having raised children, including three foster children. She has lived in Clinton all of her life.

Starling expressed his confidence in the Council.

“I know each Council member very, very well, and there’s not a person on this Council who has anything but the best interests of this city and this county (in mind), and we’re going to keep it that way,” the mayor said. “We’re going to do what’s right, no matter if that’s painful, no matter if that doesn’t feel popular at the time. We’re going to weigh the evidence, weigh the facts, and we’re going to do what’s in the best interests of the citizens, with the understanding that our focus is going to be on these young people so they can come back and want to come back.

“With that, I say thank you for the confidence that you’ve bestowed in each of us,” he said, “and I can assure you that we will do our very, very best.”

After being unanimously reelected to the mayor pro tem post, Becton shared a similar sentiment to his fellow Council members.

“Thank you to my fellow members of Council for your trust and supporting me as your mayor pro tem,” said Becton, of the next-in-charge designation under the mayoral post. “I will try to do my very best to continue to do what I have been called to do and uphold that.”

Leading up to the election, Ruggles shared his desire to keep serving Clinton, and his goals for the office.

“A good tax base comes from good economic growth. And when you get that tax base, it allows you to provide better benefits and better pay to your employees, which will help retain employees as well as help get employees,” Ruggles told The Independent. “And so instead of tax increases, which I am against, I would rather a good, healthy economic growth that helps grow that tax base to be able to afford the amenities and services that we need to provide our citizens.”

This wasn’t Corbett’s first time seeking the office to which she was appointed earlier this year. She sought the seat four years ago, taking an interest in her district for a while. She used to speak to Harris about concerns in the district and how to better it.

”I take a pride in the district and take a pride in what I see happening, even before things begin to happen,” Corbett told The Independent. “I want to make a difference and I want to help be a voice. I want everyone to have to feel as though they have a voice and if they don’t feel like speaking their voice, I want to be the voice for them. Sometimes people think that no one will listen to them and I want that to be different.”

Also at Tuesday’s meeting, the Council unanimously reappointed Tim Howard as the city’s attorney.

“Mr. Howard has been advising the city for a number of years and I can’t tell you how pleased we are to have his wisdom, his calm voice and his calm and deliberate thought and advice to us,” said Starling. “So we are very lucky to have him and we thank you, Mr. Howard, for your service.”

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.