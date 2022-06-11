Last week, I wrote an article about the darkness in America. America is indeed a nation that is being transformed with its own self-inflicted darkness. This darkness has given rise to a type of evil that has never been seen before. But there is hope!

Jesus Christ said, at John 8:12, “I am the light of the world. He that follows me shall not walk in darkness, but shall have the light of life.” He also said in John 9:5, “As long as I am in the world, I am the light of the world.”

The darkness in America is the result of our own decades of attempting to dim the light of Jesus Christ. The light of Jesus Christ has been dimmed as a result of taking God out of our schools. The light of Jesus Christ has been dimmed as a result of Jesus Christ not being a point of emphasis in our homes. The light of Jesus Christ has been dimmed as a result of taking the truth of God’s Word out of our churches. The light of Jesus Christ has been dimmed as a result of our media not allowing the name of Jesus Christ being mentioned or spoken.

Jesus also said in the Bible, “Ye are the light of the world.” The light is still here because there are still true Believers of Christ and God’s Word. There are still some schools, mostly private, who take the time to tell and teach their students the ways of the Lord. There are still homes where families still pray together and parents teach their children who God is. There are still a few churches who are not caught up in raising money, but whose whole focus is to give and live by the Word of God. And there are some media outlets on the internet, radio and television who are all about telling its audiences the way to salvation and redemption. And yes, there are still individuals who are doing the best they can, to please God and to do HIS will. These are the Believers who keep faith alive and are instrumental in keeping the Light in the earth.

I thank God for knowing that the light is still here.

Let us follow and obey Matthew 5:16 which says, “Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works and glorify your Father which is in heaven.”

Gilbert Owens is the minister at Kingdom of God Ministries.