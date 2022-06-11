The letters Paul wrote to Timothy, along with the one written to Titus, are often called the Pastoral Epistles. They are said to be such because they were written to individuals who had pastoral oversight to churches. The term pastor in the New Testament is not used for a preacher, but is another term for those who are called elders or bishops. Timothy and Titus were evangelist, not elders. However, the epistles written to them were designed to instruct them in their work as preachers of the gospel. Every man desiring to be a preacher, should devote themselves to obtaining a good knowledge of what Paul wrote to these two young men. In his second letter to Timothy, Paul instructed, “Study to show thyself approved unto God, a workman that needeth not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth” (II Tim. 2:15). That which Paul urged upon Timothy, and the end result of that, is applicable to each and every accountable person. The command is to study, followed by three results of that study. Often we fail to properly apply such a distinction. Commands are to be obeyed while those stated results are basically promises to be received. We wish to give consideration to both the command and the results.

First, the command is to study. Paul did not specify in that verse just what it was that Timothy was to study. However, just from that second chapter it is easy to see that it is God’s word that is to be studied. In the first two verses, he refers to the teaching that Timothy had received. He speaks of things not to filling the mind, “words to no profit”, “and profane and vain babblings”, and “foolish and unlearned questions” (verses 14, 16, 23). In the last chapter of this same letter, the last recorded words of Paul to Timothy, he wrote, “Preach the word; be instant in season, out of season; reprove, rebuke, exhort with all longsuffering and doctrine”. It is true that a good general knowledge of many things can be valuable in one’s service to God, but the most important is to study the gospel and preach the gospel. Jesus had told the Jews, “Search the scriptures; for in them ye think ye have eternal life: and they are they which testify of me” (John 5:39). When Jesus was tempted in the wilderness by the devil, He answered to every temptation that the devil presented with the words, “it is written” (Matt. 4:4, 7, 10).

But, what about those three results? The first is that one will show themselves approved unto God. Noted were some things God would not approve of one wasting their time on. God will ever approve of the study of His word. It is truth (John 17:17) and the truth will set one free (John 8:32). The gospel is that word for this age (I Pet. 1:25) and we will be judged by it in the last day (John 12:48; Rom. 2:16).

The second of the results of studying the word of God is that it will produce a workman that need not to be ashamed. A carpenter who did not know how to build a frame that was square and plumb ought be ashamed of himself. A doctor that had to look up on the computer how to treat some medical problem, should be ashamed of himself. And any Christian should be ready and able to give a Bible answer for a Bible question. Peter said, “But sanctify the Lord God in your hearts: and be ready always to give an answer to every man that asketh you a reason of the hope that is in you with meekness and fear”.(I Pet. 3:15). If one does not know what the Bible actually teaches on any particular subject, they should be ashamed. Study the Bible enough and you will not need to be ashamed.as a workman in God’s vineyard. .

The third result is that one will be able to rightly divide the word. The American Stand Version of 1901 uses the words’ “handle aright” the word. Much twisting and misuse of scripture is done as a result of people not knowing all of what the Bible says on a specific subject. Just having a spattering of knowledge of God’s word will leave one misusing passages and twisting what the inspired writers said. Peter spoke of some who were unlearned and unstable, wresting the scriptures unto their own destruction (II Pet. 3:16).

Let us go back to the command to study. As noted, we are talking about studying the word of God. Study is not “just reading it”. Study is a verb that requires much time and effort. It also demands the setting aside of a number of things. One must set aside his or her own opinions. One must set aside what one has always heard. We are not talking about rejecting them, but setting them aside until after one has honestly searched the scriptures, gleaning all that the word of God says on any particular subject. Then one can compare what they have been believing and practicing to what that honest study revealed and know if they need to change any of their practices and beliefs or not. Study, study, study.

