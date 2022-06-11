Closure scheduled to begin next week

NEWTON GROVE – A section of Irwin Drive in Sampson County will close for about two weeks to allow N.C. Department of Transportation crews to replace a pipe.

The drive will be closed between Main and Goldsboro streets from 8 a.m. June 13 until 5 p.m. June 24. NCDOT will replace the existing pipe with a larger one that will improve storm drainage.

Drivers can access either side of the closure by using Old Goldsboro Road, and Main and Goldsboro streets.

While this work isn’t expected to impact many drivers, if traveling in the area be cautious of the work zone and drive slowly.

