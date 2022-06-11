Clinton High School graduate Ty Carroll has joined the staff of ELC Real Estate, a move that ELC owner Georgina Zeng says is a testament to her commitment to young people and the vision they have for the future.

“I am thrilled to have Ty join our staff,” Zeng said. “He will be a tremendous asset.”

Carroll, 22, completed his real estate courses in May 2022 and began his job with ELC June 1.

“As a Clinton native, I pride myself on my familiarity with the local community and clientele,” Carroll said. “My intimate knowledge of this city and my experience growing up here give me an enthusiastic and sincere desire to make my home, your home.”

Carroll said after he graduated from CHS, he chose to dedicate his time to local real estate as a way of giving back to the community.

“I have invested countless hours mastering sophisticated real estate classes to ensure that I will successfully respond to any challenge or question that arises. Most importantly, I recognize that buying a home is a complex and deeply personal decision that requires a great deal of trust.

“This perception has inspired my resolute determination to approach every aspect of this process with both a meticulous and compassionate eye.”

It is that dedication that led Zeng to bring Carroll on board.

“He wants so succeed and he wants to help people. Both are good qualities in this business or any business,” Zeng said.

But most importantly, she stressed, her decision to hire Carroll emphasizes her desire to foster the next generation of real estate agents.

“I love hiring young people because I believe I am raising the future of real estate, and I’m willing to accept their new ideas and visions to help grow new realtors and teach them to be good, solid and ethical realtors,” Zeng stressed.