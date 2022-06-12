Lois Weaver Arts Scholarship recipient Logan Best, a home-schooled student and Best Faith Academy graduate. He will attend East Carolina University to major in Construction Management with a minor in Theatre Design and Production.

A first recently occurred for the Lois Weaver Arts Scholarship, awarded annually by the Sampson Arts Council and the Sampson Community Theatre. Normally, only one recipient receives the award but this year there were two students that had the honor.

The Lois Weaver Arts Scholarship is in the amount of $500 and is awarded annually to an outstanding high school senior who has made a contribution to the community through involvements in the arts, and who plans to major/minor in Visual Art, Music, Dance, Drama, Arts Education, Graphic Design, Photography or any arts-related field.

The award is a partnership between the Sampson Arts Council and the Sampson Community Theatre, and is named in honor and memory of Mrs. Lois Weaver, a steward of the arts in our community and an individual who was greatly involved in the success of the Sampson Arts Council and the Sampson Community Theatre.

The two students selected as 2022 recipients were Clinton High’s Melina Matthews and Best Faith Academy’s Logan Best.

Matthews is a senior at Clinton High School and will attend the University of South Carolina, where she’s been accepted to the School of Music with an intended major in Musical Theatre. Matthews began dancing at the age of 3 and singing at the age of 7. She has acted and danced in many musicals at the Sampson Community Theatre over the years and at Thalian Hall in Wilmington in February 2022.

She has danced in the Carolina Ballet’s Nutcracker in Raleigh and attended Joffrey Ballet Company workshops in New York City and Dallas, Texas. Matthews has an impressive list of academic honors, community service and was highly recommended by her dance and music instructors.

“I just want to thank Miss Kara (Donatelli) and the Sampson Arts Council for giving me the scholarship, I’m very, very honored to receive this scholarship,” Matthews said.

“Our town is such a great supporter of the arts and it’s just such an honor to get this though it came as a surprise to me,” she added. “I love all different types of art, I love visual art, I love theater, film, music but I’m going to school to be a musical theater major. So I’m going to try and continue that for the future.”

Best is a home-schooled student and a graduate of the Best Faith Academy. He will also attend East Carolina University in the fall and plans to major in Construction Management, with a minor in Theatre Design and Production. Best is an Eagle Scout and has participated in eight musical productions at the Sampson Community Theatre.

Not only has he acted in many musicals but he also worked with set design and construction, as well as technical lights and sound with numerous shows at the community theatre. Best was highly recommended by his teachers and the Sampson Community Theatre.

“To be honest, I was home-schooled, so I always told myself that I’d never go to college,” Best said. “But, I went to Samson community college when I was about 15 or 16 years old and I was enrolled in a welding class, I enjoyed being there. So I said I’d continue to go to trade school, I’ll get a couple of certificates and I will never go to college.”

“I never had any dreams of going to college and then I decided that, you know what, I want to further my education,” he continued. “I enrolled at ECU a couple of days before the deadline enrollment and I waited and waited but never heard anything back. Then one day I went and signed into my ECU port and found out I got in and was like, whoa that’s crazy, I got in.

“So then I got the opportunity of speaking with some people at local theater about how I could get a scholarship. I asked them, wait isn’t it a little too late for that, but they said no and said let’s see what we can do to help,” he added. “I’m very, very appreciative that it was able to work out in my favor and I was able to get it. I thank everybody on the Arts Council and the Sampson Community theater for doing what they did.”

