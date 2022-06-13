Mary L. Robinson Stewart

CLINTON — Mrs. Mary L. Robinson Stewart, 75, departed this life on June 5, 2022.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 14, at 2 p.m. in the Summerville-Boykin Mortuary Chapel, Garland, NC. Burial will be in Hayes Chapel Church Cemetery in Delway, NC.

She is survived by: daughter, Paula Patricia Holloway and husband, Roy Holloway, Sr.; one son, Michael Pierre Bookurn preceded her in death; four grandchildren, Ebony Holloway, Roy Holloway, Jr., Ryan Holloway and Remar Holloway; sisters, Floretta King (Herbert), Lethia Lee (Russell, deceased), Georgia Melvin (Drew), Jackie Robinson (Shirley) and Carolyn Melvin (Earnest); one brother, Wilbert D. Robinson, preceded her in death and a host of other relatives and friends.

There will be a viewing on Tuesday, June 14, from 12 noon to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. The family will receive friends at 88 Center Street, Garland, NC.