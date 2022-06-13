Truck ran down embankment onto I-40

A scary single-vehicle wreck Sunday night in Sampson County has left a truck driver with serious injuries and several charges against him after the commercial truck he was operating ran down an embankment and barrelled across Interstate 40, wreaking havoc in its wake and closing the interstate for hours.

N.C. Highway Patrol authorities said no other vehicles were involved and have reportedly determined the driver, a Clinton man, had alcohol in his system.

According to reports relayed by Highway Patrol Sgt. D.K. Pearson, at 6:32 p.m. Sunday, a bobtail truck was traveling south on N.C. 403 when it ran off the right side of the roadway, struck the guardrail and traveled down an embankment onto the eastbound lanes of I-40. The truck crossed the median, colliding with the median cables, before overturning into the westbound lanes of I-40, reports state.

After the collision, the truck came to rest on its driver’s side in the westbound lanes of I-40, facing east. There were no other vehicles involved, authorities said.

I-40 was closed east and west several hours, with traffic detoured both directions at exit 355, crossing over N.C. 403 back onto I-40.

Personnel with the N.C. Department of Transportation responded to gauge damages, which included those to signs, the guardrail, the road, and median cable.

The driver, James Leon Butler, 33, of Crumpler Lake Lane, Clinton, sustained serious injuries and was in the ICU at Wake Med in Raleigh as of Monday morning. Butler was the only occupant of the vehicle.

According to Pearson, Butler has been charged with operating a commercial vehicle while alcohol remains in the body, failure to maintain lane and driving a commercial vehicle while impaired. Additional charges may apply pending registration violations, authorities said.