Newton Grove resident owns local family venture Warren Farming

LANCASTER, WI — Brian Warren of Newton Grove has been appointed to the Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion & Research Board (CBB). The CBB is responsible for guiding the national Beef Checkoff Program.

Warren owns and operates Warren Farming, a diversified, fourth-generation family farm, in partnership with his father, uncle and cousins. Warren Farming spans three counties in North Carolina and produces crops, cattle, and swine on approximately 8,000 acres. Crops include tobacco, sweet potatoes, corn, cotton, soybeans, wheat, and hay. Warren leads his farming operations’ compliance for Global Gap Certification for the exporting of sweet potatoes. He also contributes to the management of operations for commercial real estate properties with his family.

“I’m most looking forward to learning from other people who’ve been successful in our industry,” Warren said. “It’s great to have the opportunity to engage with a diverse team and learn new perspectives to approaching similar challenges in different parts of the country. I want to combine my experience with that of fellow CBB members to help find new and innovative ways to promote beef and the cattle industry, not only here, but abroad.”

Warren is a graduate of North Carolina State University where he completed a bachelor’s degree in communications. His interest in giving back to the industry has led him to serve as an invited panelist at the 2017 National Junior Angus Association Meeting, and he has had continued engagement with the N.C. Cattlemen’s Association in various leadership roles. Warren was a 2017 participant in the Young Cattlemen’s Conference and completed the N.C. State University Executive Farm Management program the same year. In 2010 he completed the North Carolina Tobacco Trust Fund Commission Agricultural Leadership Program where he had opportunities to explore farming operations in Brazil, as well as California and other parts of the United States.

“We’re very pleased to have Brian as a member of the Cattlemen’s Beef Board,” said Norman Voyles, Jr., 2022 CBB chair. “He’s a person who always stays abreast of current trends, and he believes in active participation and constant improvement. We’re looking forward to learning from Brian as we continue driving beef demand.”

The CBB consists of 101 members, including domestic beef, dairy and veal producers, as well as importers of beef and beef products. Producer representation on the Board is based on cattle inventory in each state while importer representation is based on a conversion of the volume of imports into live animal equivalencies. Each Beef Board member is appointed by the Secretary of Agriculture from nominations submitted by certified nominating organizations that represent beef and dairy producers in each state or region. Importer appointments are chosen from nominations by importer associations.

For more information about the Cattlemen’s Beef Board, the Beef Checkoff and its programs — promotion, research, foreign marketing, industry information, consumer information and safety — visit DrivingDemandforBeef.com.

The Beef Checkoff Program was established as part of the 1985 Farm Bill. The checkoff assesses $1 per head on the sale of live domestic and imported cattle, in addition to a comparable assessment on imported beef and beef products. States may retain up to 50 cents on the dollar and forward the other 50 cents per head to the Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion and Research Board, which administers the national checkoff program, subject to USDA approval.