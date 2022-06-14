Roseboro ES pupils rewarded for academic growth

Tanya Crevier shows off her skills as ‘the world’s finest female basketball handler.’ She visited Roseboro Elementary to celebrate with students, staff and their families as part of their ‘I believe in Mii’ growth celebration.

Roseboro Elementary School students got a real treat last week for completing yet another successful year of school, taking part in the annual event “I believe in Mii.”

To reward the students’ hard work, a growth celebration was recently held. The “I believe in Mii” growth celebration — the Mii is a customizable avatar used on Nintendo platforms, notably the Wii — included a special presentation from the “world’s finest female basketball handler” Tanya Crevier, as well as several outdoor activities led by Lakewood High School and Tarheel ChalleNGe cadets and volunteers.

RES students, staff and their families enjoyed listening to Crevier’s growth mindset message and participated in various ball-handling activities with her.

Crevier played in the Women’s Professional Basketball League (WBL) for three seasons; the entire history of the league, as it began in 1978 and folded after the 1980-81 season. She has gone on to use her basketball handling skills to entertain crowds all over the world. That includes at schools, camps, churches and other assemblies, including Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Upward Basketball programs, at college basketball games, as well as NBA and WNBA games. Crevier has also been inducted into the Sports Hall of Fame at her alma mater, South Dakota State University, and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Hall of Fame.

“It is always great to have Tanya Crevier at RES,” school principal Tonya Colwell said. “It is important for our students and parents to know we believe in our students’ abilities, however, it is even more important that our little leopards learn to believe in themselves.”

“Having Crevier present to not only boost our students, but also their parents and guardians, was instrumental in portraying our school motto, ‘No Limits.’ Crevier’s message exemplified our mission, vision and motto.”

Parents and guardians were also treated to a meal and were provided with summer packets, including materials on the importance of continued reading over the summer months.

“With continued parent, guardian and community support, we look forward to future growth celebrations where the efforts and hard work of our students and staff are recognized,” Colwell said.

“Benjamin Franklin once said, ‘Without continual growth and progress, such words as improvement, achievement, and success have no meaning,’” she added. “At Roseboro Elementary School, growth is important and valued because we, too, believe growth will lead to greater achievement and success for all of our students.”

According to Cowell, this school year 100% of their kindergarten through 5th graders showed growth on their mCLASS assessments in reading. Meanwhile, 73% of those students showed average or above average growth for the year.

“Our students grew a combined 41,889 points,” she said. “We are so proud of our little leopards and their efforts.”

