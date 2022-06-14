ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — On, June 8, the Golden LEAF Foundation announced that 215 rural North Carolina students were selected to receive up to a $14,000 Golden LEAF Scholarship, including 10 in Sampson County.

High school seniors entering college as first year students are eligible for a $3,500 scholarship each year for up to four years of undergraduate study at a participating four-year North Carolina college or university. Community college transfer students are eligible for $3,500 a year for up to three years of undergraduate study.

Recipients from rural, tobacco-dependent or economically distressed North Carolina counties are selected based on career and educational goals, a review of school and community service activities, academic performance, length of residence in the county and expressed intent to contribute to the state’s rural communities upon graduation from college.

The Golden LEAF Foundation established the Golden LEAF Scholarship Program to broaden educational opportunities and provide support to students from rural counties with the goal that after graduation recipients will return and contribute back to rural communities. The North Carolina State Education Assistance Authority (NCSEAA) administers the program and selects students for awards.

“We are proud to award scholarships to hardworking and bright students with deep roots in their rural communities,” said Scott T. Hamilton, Golden LEAF Foundation President, Chief Executive Officer. “These students were selected out of a pool of more than 1,600 applicants. We look forward to the future success of these scholarship recipients as they follow their education pursuits and develop into North Carolina’s next generation of rural leaders.”

“I always love hearing about young people who strive for greatness,” said Senator Brent Jackson. “I hope you all will build on all you have been recognized for and already accomplished. You have represented your schools and your fellow citizens admirably. Again, I want to congratulate you all for your hard work and for being recipients of this deserving honor.”

“I am exceedingly proud of this year’s Golden LEAF Scholarship recipients,” said Representative Raymond E. Smith, Jr. “I know that attending one of our outstanding State institutions of higher learning is an absolute honor and will undoubtedly prepare these future college graduates for the challenges ahead! Congratulations graduates!”

The newly selected 2022-23 Golden LEAF Scholarship recipients for Sampson County and their intended college are as follows:

• Madissen Cannady — Midway High School, Methodist University

• Leon Corbett — Hobbton High School, Western Carolina University

• Tamia Hurst — Midway High School, NC Agricultural and Technical State University

• Diane Johnson — Clinton High School, University of North Carolina at Greensboro

• Myanna Lassiter — Lakewood High School, Winston-Salem State University

• Keith Lee — Sampson Community College, Western Carolina University

• Genesis Ramirez Diaz — Sampson Early College High School, North Carolina State University

• Edwin Tovar Moran — Sampson Early College High School, East Carolina University

• Billy Velasquez Ramirez — Sampson Early College High School, University of North Carolina at Greensboro

• Emily Velazquez-Alvarado — Sampson Early College High School, University of North Carolina at Wilmington

The Golden LEAF Foundation is a nonprofit organization established in 1999 to receive a portion of North Carolina’s funding from the 1998 Master Settlement Agreement with cigarette manufacturers. For more than 20 years, Golden LEAF has worked to increase economic opportunity in North Carolina’s rural and tobacco-dependent communities through leadership in grantmaking, collaboration, innovation, and stewardship as an independent and perpetual foundation. Golden LEAF has provided 6,251 scholarships totaling more than $42 million to students from rural communities attending North Carolina’s colleges and universities.

For more information about Golden LEAF and their programs, visit our website at www.goldenleaf.org.

North Carolina State Education Assistance Authority (NCSEAA) administers the program on behalf of the Golden LEAF Foundation. Established in 1965, NCSEAA is the State agency that promotes access to higher education by administering financial aid and savings programs, informing students and families about paying for college, teaching educators about financial aid administration and advocating for resources to support students.

Reach Jenny Tinklepaugh, Communications & External Affairs Manager, at 252-801-1370 or [email protected] for more information.