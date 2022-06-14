On June 8, Sampson County Schools held its annual Custodial Meeting at Lakewood High School. All custodians in the county met to receive training, enjoy a guest speaker (Pastor Leonard Henry), some great music (Kiyah Braxton from Lakewood High), lunch from Southern Style BBQ & Chicken and door prizes donated by Mr. Lee Holcomb from Josten’s. Sampson County Fire Marshals (Josh Deaver and Prentice Madgar) also attended the meeting and presented information that is an important part of keeping our students, staff and first responders safe. Many vendors also presented important information and hands-on training including Brame, Seven Oaks Supply, JMG Technical, and Cintas. The meeting was a huge success, and the Plant Operations Department at Sampson County Schools wants the custodial staff to know that ‘you are a difference maker!’