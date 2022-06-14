Students, community collaborate for barn quilt display

Pictured is Mr. Thompson, a hiker from the Mountains-to-Sea Trail. He visited Roseboro for the barn quilt hanging. He was the first hiker to visit as part of this project.

Greg Butler and Roseboro-Salemburg Middle School art teacher Rebecca Wolf prep for the barn quilts before they went up in the downtown.

Greg Butler, left, and Rebecca Wolf smile big with one of Wolf’s students’ barn quilts before it went up.

ROSEBORO — The town was made even more colorful recently thanks to students from Roseboro-Salemburg Middle School, who had their long-awaited barn quilt art projects finally displayed downtown.

The barn quilt project was a part of the Sampson Arts Council’s New Artists in the Schools Program, which provided professional artist residencies this spring for middle school students in Sampson County. Its purpose was to provide arts experiences for students.

Roseboro-Salemburg Middle students got to spend a week with North Carolina professional artist and teacher Virginia Maier, who helped them design and paint the barn quilts. There were more than 60 students that worked on this project and each designed and painted a two-by-two barn quilt that will be a part of the ever growing Sampson County Barn Quilt Trail. Just a few pieces are now on display next to the community garden in Downtown Roseboro and even more are displayed throughout town.

“Even though I wasn’t able to put up all of them, we were able to put up a majority of them,” said Roseboro-Salemburg Middle art teacher Rebecca Wolf, whose students participated in the project. “We put it in downtown Roseboro near the community garden on the side of the Spell Furniture and Appliances building. Me, Mayor Alice (Butler) and her husband, Greg, were able to put them up together and Adriana Wells from the Arts Council came by and saw it. It was just nice.”

“We had a few members of the community that walked by while we were doing it and complimented it, so that was cool,” she added. “I’m really excited that the kids are going to be able to see their artwork up for a while in the town (where) they go to school. I think it’s good and they should have ownership of that. I thank everybody who made this happen.”

Roseboro Mayor Alice Butler was also important to the project’s completion as she was responsible for finding the perfect spot in town to place them. She and her husband Greg Butler also assisted Wolf in hanging them downtown.

“This is just a wonderful combination of teamwork and partnership and our town benefited from it,” the mayor remarked. “It’s just beautiful in town and everybody’s just real excited to see.”

“I love how it shows the kids’ efforts because that’s what it’s really all about,” Butler said. “Showing the work that our kids do and just how different they view things. We’ve got 27 up here and then there’s some more that are displayed throughout town. They each capture how every student is different and that every student’s unique but also that every student does beautiful work because every one of these are beautiful.”

She thanked students and staff at the middle school, along with the Sampson County Arts Council, the Sampson County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Anonymous Trust, tbe Town of Roseboro, and the volunteers that made it all possible.

“This is a great example of teamwork and partnerships,” she added.

Butler mentioned that the Facebook post about the student barn quilt project in Roseboro was the most shared, liked and commented post that the Town of Roseboro’s page had ever seen. Those posts were radiating with positivity.

”So blessed to see people care about what our little town looks like,” Sharon Lynn Fox Jones stated in one post. “I took my two granddaughters on a walk around Roseboro recently and one of them said ‘I just love this little town it is so pretty and welcoming’ and I agreed with her, thanks for the great work.”

“Thank you to everyone involved in making this happen in Roseboro,” Martha Peters, another commenter, stated. “Beautiful work and speaks so much about our history and remembrance of families and pride in work. Love it.”

“This is so awesome and gorgeous,” another comment, from Krystle Tanner Edge, read. “So creative, glad that Roseboro is doing stuff like this. Can you imagine the pride these students will feel when they see their artwork on display.”

“Absolutely beautiful,” Deborah Barnes Williams stated. “Great job Roseboro-Salemburg Middle School students and teachers.”

