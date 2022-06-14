Heat warnings issued; AA5 moves indoors

Cat5 Band will be performing on Thursday in Clinton, the performance set to move inside to beat the heat.

The mercury continues to rise and, with the heat index exceeding triple digits this week, high temperatures are prompting warnings from health officials and a modification to a local concert series as a precautionary measure.

The Alive After Five Summer Concert Series, set for this Thursday, June 16, is being moved inside. The AA5 Committee is citing “extreme heat warnings that have been issued” as the reason.

Temperatures are climbing this week as summer arrives, and the National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for most of Central and Eastern North Carolina. Public health officials with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) are advising North Carolinians take precautions to protect themselves and their children from heat-related illness as temperatures across the state rise and remain high throughout the summer.

The AA5 Committee, in consultation with Clinton Police Chief Anthony Davis and EMS officials, have made the decision to move the concert to the Sampson County Agri-Exposition Center, located at 414 Warsaw Road, Clinton. The shows are usually held outside at the Clinton City Market on Lisbon Street in Clinton.

Doors will open at 5:15 p.m. Attendees are asked to use the Prestage Hall entrance and bring their own lounge chair. DJ Robert Stroud will spin tunes beginning at 5:30 p.m. and the Cat5 Band will perform from 6 to 8:45 p.m.

The sponsors reception, hosted by Ezzell’s Catering & Party Perfect Rentals, will be held inside Heritage Hall from 6-7:30 p.m. Reception tickets will be required for admittance.

Beating the heat

The NCDHHS issued warnings about the heat earlier this week.

“Prolonged exposure to heat can lead to dehydration, overheating, heat illness and even death,” the agency warned.

The North Carolina Heat Report shows there were 787 emergency department visits for heat-related illness from May 1 to June 13, with the most frequent heat-related diagnosis being heat exhaustion. Visits to emergency departments frequently increase with spikes in the heat index. It is important to pay attention to the weather if spending time outside working or participating in recreation activities outdoors.

Patients presenting at emergency departments with heat-related illnesses are mostly male, ages 25 to 64, and most have been seen in hospitals in North Carolina’s Piedmont and Coastal regions, according to the NCDHHS.

Parents are advised to never leave a child unattended in a vehicle, not even for a few minutes; temperatures inside a car rapidly increase and can reach dangerous and fatal temperatures in as little as 10 minutes. In the United States, approximately 38 children under the age of 15 die each year from heatstroke after being left in a vehicle.

Individuals should stay wary of signs of heat-related illness. Symptoms include muscle cramps, fatigue, weakness, dizziness, fainting, headaches, nausea and vomiting. Children, adults 65 and older, those without access to air conditioning, outdoor workers and those with chronic health conditions are most vulnerable.

To reduce the risk of heat-related illness, health official suggest you:

• Increase fluid intake.

• Take frequent breaks in cool and shady or air-conditioned places if spending extended time outside.

• Reduce normal activity levels.

• Speak with your physician about how to stay safe if you take medicines that make you more vulnerable to heat, such as tranquilizers or drugs for high blood pressure, migraines, allergies, muscle spasms and mental illness.

• Check on neighbors, and if working outdoors, check on your co-workers.

• Never leave children or pets unattended in vehicles, especially during warm or hot weather, as temperature levels inside a car can reach a deadly level in a matter of minutes.

According to health officials, if you or someone you know experiences heat-related illness, move to a cool place, drink water, place cold cloths on the body and seek medical attention. Additionally, there may be cooling assistance available for those who are eligible:

• The Crisis Intervention Program is a federally funded program that assists individuals and families who are experiencing a heating or cooling related crisis. Check eligibility and apply by contacting your local Department of Social Services until June 30, 2022.

• Operation Fan Heat Relief is a summer program intended to provide a more comfortable living environment and reduce heat related illnesses for older adults and adults with disabilities. The program runs through Oct. 31, 2022. For more information, call your local Area Agency on Aging.

For more information on how to prevent heat-related health issues, additional data or to sign up to receive the weekly North Carolina Heat Report via email, go to epi.dph.ncdhhs.gov/oee/climate/heat.html.

More shows to come

Cat5 consists of five individuals, including Jerry West, who was a longtime member of the Band of Oz and who also performed with the 1980’s rock-band Sugar Creek. West boasts multiple Cammy Awards. Other band members include CBMA Instrumentalist Of The Year Award winner Camron Dudley, formally of the Jim Quick & Coastline band; Glen Tippett, who has earned Multiple Cammy Awards; Hugh Blanton, also a multi-Cammy Award-winning artist and recipient of 2017 Song of the Year, while performing with the Breeze Band; and Tim Sidden, who performed with the band Hip Pocket for over four years.

The AA5 shows kicked off last month with Jim Quick & Coastline. After Cat5 performs, there will be a two-month hiatus before the series returns with The Embers featuring Craig Woolard on Aug. 25. Two series mainstays over the years will wrap up the series, including Too Much Sylvia on Sept. 22 and The Band of Oz on Oct. 27.

All concerts are scheduled to be held from 6-8:45 p.m. at the Clinton City Market on Lisbon Street in Clinton, and are offered free to the public. A partnership between the Sampson Arts Council, County of Sampson and City of Clinton, AA5 is funded through donations and no governmental financial support.

For more additional information, visit www.aliveafterfiveclintonnc.com.