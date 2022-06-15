(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• June 13 — Edgar Baudillo Quiej Ajanel, 44, of 309 Devane St., Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired and driving left of center. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Aug. 19.

• June 13 — John Fletcher Butler, 23, of 369 Boren Brick Road, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and failure to burn headlamps. Bond set at $750; court date is Aug. 19.

• June 13 — Elvin Garardo Galindo, 46, of 65 Bay Berri Lane, Clinton, was charged with no operator’s license and operating a vehicle with no insurance. Bond set at $500; court date is July 25.

• June 13 — Des-tinee Lynette Carroll, 23, of 604 Eastover Terrace, Clinton, was charged with shoplifting. No bond listed; court date is Aug. 8.

