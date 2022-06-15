Long-awaited repair project set to begin

Breaks and cracks like this litter the track at Dark Horse Stadium. This ongoing damage has kept meets away from Clinton High School for nearly five years, but that will soon be a thing of the past thanks to the Athletic Track Rehabilitation Project .

A new beginning is on the horizon at Dark Horse Stadium. In two weeks, a long-awaited restoration of the track will finally be underway.

With students gone, Clinton City Schools can finally begin work on a number of infrastructure plans they’ve had in the works. One of those major summer projects to complete before the coming term is the long awaited restoration on the track at Dark Horse Stadium.

“Our track restoration, the Athletic Track Rehabilitation Project, has been a long time coming,” John Lowe, executive director of Technology and Auxiliary Services, said. “We have not been able to have track meets on our track in years — it was just allowed to get into disrepair. We’ve worked with our grounds maintenance group, Turning Leaves, to kind of clean it up and make it a little better, but we can’t run meets there. It’s not safe for the athletes.”

A long time coming is no exaggeration either. According to Clinton High Schools Athletic Director Brad Spell, it’s been approximately four to five years since a meet was last possible. Fortunately for the Dark Horses, funding tied to athletics became available which got the restoration off the ground.

Lowe went into further detail about the funding and what it entails.

“In addition to some of the funding that came for our other projects, there was another funding that came about at the biennium, called the SCIF (State Capital Infrastructure Fund),” Lowe said. “It was specific to K-12 athletic facilities and Clinton City Schools received around $106,000, I think.”

General information from the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction documented under their SCIF — K-12 Athletic Facilities Grants noted this, in accordance to their School Board of Education Policy:

• Funds are available until expended or the particular project has been completed

• Eligibility is for LEAs (Local Education Agencies) not receiving a State Capital Infrastructure Funds (SCIF) – directed grant from the Office of State Budget and Management in Fiscal Year 2021-22 for repairs and renovations to K-12 athletic facilities.

• Eligible LEAs shall receive a base amount of funding equal to $100,000. The remaining funds shall be distributed based on 2021-22 allotted ADM (Average Daily Membership).

There are also “Special Provision” in place for the funding that stupulate that funds are to be used for repair and renovation of existing athletic facilities, and not to cover debt service. Funds shall supplement not supplant, according to the provision. Projects must receive a certificate of design review from NC DPI School Planning Section and grantees must comply with performance measurement and reporting requirements, as specified in the grant contract.

While all the preliminary steps have been met, Lowe says the actual work to begin restoring the track won’t get underway for another two weeks. He also noted that while the funding they received was much needed and appreciated, it didn’t completely meet all their needs.

“When we put out requests for proposals on the track, we realized real quickly that the SCIF wasn’t even close to enough,” he said. “We’ve selected Holland Paving after that process, but the total quoted price is $333,066. So the 106 (thousand) is great, but that leaves us with about $226,000 that we really hadn’t budgeted for.”

While that may be the case, Lowe said they’re working on ways to remedy that, but they’re also asking for community help.

“We’ve got roofing needs on instructional spaces so we hate to pull the money from there,” he said. “We do have a Board of Education member, Mr. Clark Hales, I think he’s been working to find donors for that. So if anybody’s interested in helping us get the track at Dark Horse Stadium and Robinson Lewis field back into shape, so we can have track meets, they can contact board member Clark Hales.”

“Also, any Dark Horse supporters, we encourage to help us get to that goal,” said Lowe. “So our other capital can go towards school buildings, and things that affect every student, not just our students who participate in athletics.”

