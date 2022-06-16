(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• June 8 — Hank Christopher Parrish, 24, of 125 Thornton Road, Dunn, was charged with larceny, simple assault and trespass of real property. No bond set; court date is June 30.

• June 8 — Christopher David Herring, 45, of 270 Hamilton Drive, Clinton, was charged with simple assault. No bond set; court date is July 12.

• June 9 — Christopher Lee Laird, 32, of 4582 Straw Pond Store Road, Dunn, was charged with communicating threats and assault on a female. No bond set; court date is July 19.

• June 9 — Faizon Correase Morrisey, 23, of 117 Weatherstone Drive, Fayetteville, was charged with communicating threats. Bond set at $1,000; court date is July 11.

• June 10 — Kenneth Walter Stephens, 55, of 5780 Plainview Hwy., Dunn, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Bond set at $5,000; court date is July 22.

• June 10 — Shon Pone, 36, of 405 S. West St., Roseboro, was charged with communicating threats and second degree trespass. Bond set at $1,000; court date is June 28.

• June 10 — Edgar Jesus Rubio Martinez, 23, of 891 Bobby Pope Road, Rose Hill, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. Bond set at $25,000; court date is July 8.

• June 10 — Jessica Lynn Taylor, 31, of 1986 Feed Mill Road, Roseboro, was charged with breaking and entering a building and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $3,000; court date is July 19.

• June 10 — Christopher Glen Strickland, 33, of 4011 Hayne Stretch Road, Roseboro, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $4,000; court date is July 8.

• June 12 — Jakeith Lofton Fennell, 24, of 3220 Buckhorn Road, Harrells, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, assault by pointing a gun, injury to personal property and communicating threats. Bond set at $7,500; court date is July 18.

• June 12 — Xavier Edison Moore, 37, of 169 Frank Lane, Clinton, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is June 27.

• June 13 — Lance Eugene James, 42, of 419 Fisher St., Roseboro, was charged with delivering methamphetamine, delivering cocaine, selling methamphetamine, selling cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine and possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine. Bond set at $22,500; court date is July 8.

• June 13 — Ashlie Marie Lewis, 36, of 3828 Cabin Museum Road, Turkey, was charged with financial card fraud. Bond set at $2,500; court date is July 1.

• June 14 — Steven Owens, 36, of 6905 Winchester Court, Fayetteville, was charged on out-0f-county warrants with assault on a female. Bond not listed; court date set at June 16.

• June 16 — Eric Lee Bolton, 34, of 113 Shamrock Drive, Clinton, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, resist, delay and obstruct, misdemeanor larceny, resist public officer and served out-of-county warrant on a charge of misdemeanor larceny. Bond set at $5,000; court date is July 22.

