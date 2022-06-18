CLINTON — Sampson Regional Medical Center (SampsonRMC) is pleased to announce the graduating residents of its 2022 Dermatology, Transition Year, and Family Medicine classes. A graduation ceremony was held on Sunday, June 12 in celebration of their accomplishments.

Residency programs are a stage of graduate medical training. All resident physicians hold a medical degree and practice medicine under the indirect supervision of an attending physician. Upon completion of a residency program, doctors are eligible to sit for board certification and practice independently. SampsonRMC is proud to offer three residency programs, each fully accredited by the Accreditation Council for Graduation Medical Education (ACGME).

SampsonRMC Dermatology residents practice under the supervision of Program Director, Jonathan Crane, D.O., F.A.O.C.D. Between two dermatology offices located in Wilmington and Clinton, the training physicians have the opportunity to serve many patients and see a wide variety of dermatology issues during their three-year training program.

The Dermatology Residency Class of 2022 includes Chelsea Harper, D.O. and Muneeb Shah, D.O. Dr. Harper will be the second ever fellow in the Campbell University Micrographic Surgery and Dermatologic Oncology Fellowship which is based out of the Whiteville, NC office of Atlantic Dermatology. Dr Shah will be practicing with PC Dermatology out of Charlotte, NC and continuing his “dermatology diplomacy” through TikTok and other social media sites.

Also, Dr. Crane looks forward to welcoming two graduates of this year’s Transition Year Internship class into the SampsonRMC Dermatology Residency program this fall. Congratulations are in order for Jesse Dewey, D.O., and Paarth Dodia, D.O., who will continue more specialized training with SampsonRMC.

Drs. Dewey and Dodia were joined in the 2021-2022 Transitional Year Residency class by two other physicians who will also begin Dermatology residencies: Seth Bernacki, D.O. will begin training this summer at Emory Dermatology Residency located in Atlanta, GA; and Westley Carter, D.O. matched into the A.T. Still University/Kirksville Dermatology Program in Kirksville, MO.

Transition Year Interns are led by Program Director Subodh Pal, MD. The Transition Year refers to the year of Graduate Medical Education (GME) before a physician chooses a specialized residency program. The Transition Year Internship is designed to train newly graduated doctors in general medicine. Through scheduled rotations, it exposes them to a diverse group of patients and a wide variety of disciplines.

The Family Medicine Residency Class of 2022 includes Susie Fitgerald, D.O., Deepakta Kaur, D.O., and Eric Woo, D.O. SampsonRMC is proud to announce that both Dr. Fitzgerald and Dr. Woo will remain part of the SampsonRMC team. Fitzgerald and Woo will practice both inpatient and outpatient family medicine with SampsonRMC clinics and the hospital.

Dr. Kaur will be staying in the region as she begins her practice in Smithfield at UNC Health Family Medicine.

The Family Medicine Residency Program at SampsonRMC is led by Dr. John-Mark Miller, Program Director, Director of Medical Education and Campbell University School of Medicine Regional Dean. During their three-year program, family medicine residents cared for patients at Sampson Medical Group of Clinton. In addition to elective rotations for special interests, residents completed required rotations in emergency medicine, internal medicine, OB/GYN, NICU, pediatrics, surgery, orthopedics, and community medicine.

SampsonRMC’s accredited GME program improves access to quality health care within the community. For more information about providers and medical services, visit www.sampsonrmc.org.