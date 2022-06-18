Does the name Charles Pearson ring a bell? Most folks in Sampson and beyond know this Southern charmer who stands up for Christ as a soldier on assignment: spreading sunshine with those he does and does not know, doing good deeds for people wherever he goes, singing songs that honor the King of Kings, sharing love and praising God in everything, showing that old-timers know a thing or two about treating people right and taking time to give help and hope along life’s way, praising the Lord, working ‘till Jesus comes or he’s called home, and giving his best to his heavenly Father, family, and friends every day.

Mr. Charles humbly, happily, and honorably serves the Lord out loud in love. He shines as a Good Samaritan with gusto, grit,truth, loyalty, love, kindness, long suffering, hope, joy, peace, and his eyes on the prize before him … Heaven above!

Mr. Charles is a friend of God and every person the good Lord puts in his path. Meeting him the first time was a treat when he came to Tim’s Gift bearing gifts from his garden and questions about the ministry. His passion for serving Jesus and helping us help others stirred up a sweet spirit of love in one accord … and we knew it was the spirit of the Lord. Since that day, Mr. Charles comes calling often with medical equipment, bicycles, supplies, home grown goodies, and sunshine to brighten our days. His stories, gifts, laughter, love for God and neighbors (friends and strangers) make him a Good Samaritan willingly and lovingly helping people along his way. Let me tell you ‘bout Mr. Charles’ love for Jesus and desire to help His children.

His farming skills and keeper of things most people throw away give opportunities to share Jesus in the most amazing ways. A business man told me recently, “a customer came looking a special bolt for a piece of farm machinery with confession he had looked all over town to no avail. The business owner told him the piece was obsolete and the only person who might have it would be Charles Pearson. Hours later, the man in distress, stood in Charles’ farm building as the 90-year-old man of valor pulled a valuable piece from a pile of bolts and placed in his friend’s hand.

“No charge buddy; just remember He blessed you today” were sweet words from the old timer who helped the man and chased his blues away.

For years, Mr. Charles has helped people who come to Tim’s Gift needing transportation in and around town. We call; he comes …bearing bicycles that bring smiles from downtrodden folks’ frowns. Recently, Jennifer called for help with a man who walks once a week, from the other side of town, to pick up medical supplies for his wife. The next morning, he entered with the perfect ride, a ten-speed bike, for the man who had been walking to work, Tim’s Gift, grocery story, and laundry mat. He beamed with joy as he rode away with his gift from a Good Samaritan.

Another story of Mr. Pearson’s generous giving, outside the boundaries of Sampson, will warm hearts and welcome opportunities for all of us to be Good Samaritans to those we know and don’t know.

“Well Becky, let me tell you what the Lord’s done now. He opened a door to send 176 bicycles — I just finished fixin’ — to little children on an Indian Reservation out West. We took a whole load out there a year or so ago and delivered them to those children who didn’t even know how to ride a bike. It was just wonderful to see their eyes light up and them ride the first time. When they called for 176 bicycles for another reservation, I went to work. They’re ready to go but I’m busy with farming season, so they’re coming to Clinton to pick up the bikes and take them home to those children who have little and are so grateful for what they can get. Yea, I’m 90 now but happy as can be going and doing … just living and loving and serving Thee … yes sir ‘e!”

Our local, loving, looking to help folks, serving His Father every day GOOD SAMARITAN is a 90-year-old gentleman, pillar of strength, provider of gifts, precious witness of God’s Word and way, beacon guiding the lost to Jesus every day, friend of God and all people He puts in Mr. Charles’ path, lover of living life to the fullest with awe and wonder — while getting God’s nod of approval … not His wrath! Charles Pearson loves to tell stories of Jesus and His love, while giving his best to Thee, family, friends, strangers (angels unaware), and staying on the run. He takes time to worship, praise, listen, look, enjoy life, and have fun. Yes, this home grown Good Samaritan, living in our neck of the woods — knows in his heart that when his work here is done… he will head to Heaven and hear the Master say:

“Welcome Home my good and faithful servant where your forever in paradise ‘has only just begun!”

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.