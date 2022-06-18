Satan’s most successful strategy in defeating Believers is to get them to compromise.

From Adam to Noah that is exactly what he did. In the first six chapters of Genesis, we learn how God created the earth and how God created mankind. There ended up being two lines of mankind. There was the godly line, referred to as the Sons of God. There was an ungodly line referred to as the Sons of men. The godly line was the descendants of Seth and the ungodly line was the descendants of Cain. Remember, Cain murdered his brother Abel.

In Genesis 6:2, we find these words, “… The Sons of God saw the daughters of men, that they were fair, and they took them wives of all, which they chose.” These were mixed marriages in the eyes of God. These mixed marriages caused God to declare in Genesis 6:3, “…My spirit shall not always strive with man, for that he also is flesh.” What God meant was that man will not have His Spirit that will enable man to be convicted of what is wrong and right. By the way, mixed marriages have never had anything to do with skin color. It only applies to marriage between people who know and follow God and people who do not. That is what is meant in 2 Corinthians 6:14, which says, “Be ye not unequally yoked together with unbelievers, for what fellowship has righteousness with unrighteousness/ And what communion has light with darkness?

These mixed marriages were Satan’s first successful triumph in getting God’s people to compromise. As a result, according to God’s own words, the earth became wicked and corrupt. The imaginations of mankind were continually evil. And as a result, God brought about a flood to destroy mankind. But Noah found favor in His sight.

Compromise is the chief culprit and main temptation of Believers today. Many Believers today are calling many things right and OK, that they used to call wrong and not OK. They are in fact doing the opposite of God’s Word. Many in the Body of Christ are friendly with the world, which is the opposite of James 4:4, which says, “..Know ye not that the friendship of the world is enmity with God.” Many in the Body of Christ actually love the world, which is the opposite of I John 2:15-16, which says, “Love not the world, neither the things that are in the world. If any man loved the world, the love of the Father is not in him. For all that is in the world, the lust of the flesh and the lust of the eyes, and the pride of life is not of the Father, but is of the world.” Many in the Body of Christ, Believers and whole churches, have conformed to the world, which is the opposite of Romans 12:2, which says, “…Be ye not conformed to this world, but be ye transformed by the renewing of our mind.”

This is exactly why we are in such a mess today. Satan has been successful in getting us to compromise. And as a result, many of us have lost our special position of privilege, which is being separated from sin and being in communion with God.

This explains why many churches are splitting up over the homosexual issue. This explains why there is so much division in our country. This explains why there is so much violence and evil in our country. This is why what used to be so wrong is now being fought over as being so right.

Have you been compromised by Satan? Are you separated from the world or are you right in step with the world? Examine yourself!

Gilbert Owens is the minister at Kingdom of God Ministries.