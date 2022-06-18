The acronym “BIBLE” has come to be recognized as “Instructions before leaving earth.”

Though simple, it serves as a very powerful piece of instruction itself. Astronaut is the word we use to note those who leave this earth in a spaceship. From the time as a child that I watched the first manned spaceship take off, watched those first steps on the moon and watched the splashdowns in the ocean, I have been fascinated by the deeds of those astronauts. The fact of the matter is, we shall all leave this earth, just not is a spaceship. “It is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgment” (Heb. 9:27). When the Lord returns, this earth will be burned up (II Pet. 3:10). With that information the inspired writer posed a pertinent question, “Seeing then that all these things shall be dissolved, what manner of persons ought ye to be in all holy conversation and godliness” (II Pet. 3:11). Thus, the need for an instruction manual. First of all, we need an instruction manual showing us as alien sinners how we might stand justified in the day of judgment.

The first four books of the New Testament tell us who Jesus Christ is. John wrote at the end of his gospel account, “And many other signs truly did Jesus in the presence of his disciples, which are not written in this book: But these are written, that ye might believe that Jesus is the Christ, the Son of God; and that believing ye might have life through his name” (John 20:30-31). Early in that same account John said of Jesus, “He came unto his own, and his own received him not. But as many as received him, to them gave he power to become the sons of God, even to them that believe on his name” (John 1:11-12).

The fifth book of the New Testament is a history showing the beginning of Christianity (Acts 2) and the spread throughout the world. It shows one the way of getting into Christ where salvation is, and where becoming an heir of the promises of God is to be found (Acts 2:38; 3:19; 8:12; etc.) Paul later wrote, “Therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature; Old things are passed away; behold, all things are become new” (II Cor. 5:17). Except one heed the instructions found in the Bible concerning how to become a child of God, when the Lord returns, He will take vengeance upon that person (II Thess. 1:8-9).

“Behold, what manner of love the Father hath bestowed upon us, that we should be called the sons of God” (I John 3:1). Becoming a child of God and having an eternal home in heaven are two different things altogether. It can be exemplified by the children of Israel being freed from the bondage of Egypt when they crossed the Red Sea, but they were not in the promise land, and most of them never made it there. Thus, there is a great need for instruction for how we are to live in this world as God’s children. Much of the teachings of Jesus in the gospel accounts can be used toward this end, but the epistles are letters written to those who had already become God’s children for the very purpose of instructing them in how to live.

Paul told Timothy, “But if I tarry long, that thou mayest know how thou oughtest to behave thyself in the house of God, which is the church of the living God, the pillar and ground of the truth” (II Tim. 3:15). There is a certain way in which we must live, behave ourselves, as God’s children. Space will not allow us to even mention every aspect of the instruction found in the twenty-one epistles in this article. Just note some general areas of instruction.

We are instructed in matters of the church. The church which is also the kingdom of the Lord (Col. 1:13) and the Body of Christ (Col. 1:18) and is made up of those who are saved (Acts 2:47; I Cor. 12, 18). We are to live as those who have been called out of this world.

We are instructed in matters of worship. Jesus Himself stated, “God is a Spirit: and they that worship him must worship him in spirit and in truth” (John 4:24). In the epistles we are instructed concerning that worship (Eph. 5:19; I Cor. 11:23-30; Heb. 10:25, I Tim. 2:12, etc)

We are instructed in matters of family. Husbands as the head and wives in subjection (Eph. 5:22-23). Children obey and honor their parents (Eph. 6:1). Fathers, teach the children to follow God (Eph. 6:4).

We are instructed in matters of brotherly love and fellowship. Love one another with a pure heart fervently” (I Pet. 1:22). In short, Peter says that God has “given unto us all things that pertain unto life and godliness through the knowledge of him that hath called us to glory and virtue” (II Pet. 1:3).

