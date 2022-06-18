Looking for something sweet to make with the kids while they’re out of school? These Rice Krispie treats are not only easy to make with the little ones, but they are also very affordable to make! If your little one is new to cooking, start with a sweet treat that will get them excited to be in the kitchen, and then slowly move to other items they may enjoy making or eating. Remember, exposure is very important in helping children try new foods, and what better way than involving them in the cooking process!

Rice Krispie Treats from BudgetBytes.com

INGREDIENTS

· 6 Tbsp butter (salted) ($0.60)

· 6 cups mini marshmallows (10oz. package) ($1.00)

· 1/2 tsp vanilla extract ($0.14)

· 4 cups Rice Krispie cereal ($0.56)

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Line an 8×8 dish with waxed paper or foil and coat lightly in oil.

2. Add the butter to a pot and melt over medium heat.

3. Once the butter is melted, add the marshmallows and continue to stir and cook until the marshmallows are melted and incorporated into the butter.

4. Once the marshmallows are melted and incorporated, remove the pot from the heat. Stir in the vanilla extract.

5. Add the Rice Krispie cereal and stir until everything is coated in the marshmallow mixture.

6. Press the Rice Krispie mixture into the prepared dish using a lightly oiled spatula. Avoid over compacting the treats.

7. Allow the treats to cool at room temperature or in the refrigerator until solid. Slice into 9 pieces and serve.

Sydney Johnson Knowles is an Area Family & Consumer Sciences Extension Agent, with the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service. She can be reached by calling the Sampson County Center at 910-592-7161.