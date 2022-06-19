Three local musical talents from Sampson County were recently honored for their winning performances on the piano at the 2022 National Piano Player Auditions.

These piano students receive certificates from the North Carolina Music Association and the National Fraternity of Student Musicians. Students were judged on individual merit, by a well-qualified music professional, in the areas of accuracy, continuity, phrasing, pedaling, dynamics, rhythm, tempo, tone, interpretation, style and technique.

The winners from the National Piano Player Auditions were Phoebe Howerton, Elinor Morkos and Alanna Fortner.

Howerton is a national winner for 10 years in the Guild and received a Tchaikovsky pin and the Paderewski Gold Medal. She was also a state winner in the NCMA and winner of a scholarship to the University of North Carolina Greensboro summer music camp.

Morkos is a national winner for seven years in the Guild and also received a Tchaikovsky pin for having been a winner for more than five years. Morkos will be attending the UNCG summer music camp as well.

Fortner is a national winner for three years. These students were also privileged to play Christmas music this year at Mary Gran Nursing Center.

“All of them are extremely smart and did a lot of hard work,” Mary Goodwin, their piano teacher, said. “I’m not much for words but they’ve been some of the best events I’ve ever had. They’ve just been exceptional and I just couldn’t be prouder of them.”

According to the Guilds website, www.pianoguild.com, The Piano Guild, as they’re called, is a division of the American College of Musicians and was founded in 1929. There were 46 entrants that participated in the first audition (then called a “tournament”) at Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene, Texas. Since that time, the Guild has grown to more than 850 audition centers where thousands of students enroll annually in our international auditions, which are held throughout the U.S. and abroad.

Their primary function is to establish definite goals and awards — in noncompetitive auditions — for students of all levels, from the earliest beginner to the gifted prodigy. With the exception of “special” programs, teachers have the flexibility to choose all repertoire for student auditions.

