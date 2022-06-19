Familiar face joins animal hospital as new vet

Pictured are Dr. Danny Henry, left, and Dr. Graham DiPinto. DiPinto finally achieved his dream of becoming a veterinarian and has joined his lifelong mentor as the newest doctor at Caring Hands Animal Hospital in Clinton.

A lifelong dream was realized for Graham DiPinto as the Sampson County native finally returned home to begin his career as Clinton’s newest veterinarian at Caring Hands Animal Hospital.

DiPinto joins the Caring Hands crew as an orthopedic and soft tissue veterinarian, while also receiving extra training in the tibial plateau leveling osteotomy (TPLO) procedure — surgical treatment on the knee joints of a dog — and hopes to bring it to the practice in the future.

He’s the son of Alfredo and Samantha DiPinto, well-known restaurateurs in Clinton. Now their son is part of another well-known business locally.

DiPinto’s love for animals has been with him his entire life, growing up around farm life. While that love never wavered and led him to where is his now, it was his late grandfather, George Monroe, that sparked that love and his desire to pursue veterinary medicine.

“I guess my first love with animals and veterinary medicine came from my grandfather,” he said. “He owned a farm in Bladen County and he actually bred dogs and he always cared for them. It wasn’t just your typical backyard breeder kind of thing either — it was a legit setup. I always loved to go over there and help take care of the animals and he use to have horses as well. He always had such a unique way of being able to connect with animals that no one else really did.

“So, I gained a love and a respect for caring for animals from my grandfather — that’s where it started.”

It was through those experiences that DiPinto knew by the early age of 6 that being a veterinarian was the path he was meant to follow.

“Around age 6, I just knew I wanted to be a veterinarian, mostly because it was really cool too,” he said with a big laugh. “And I probably shouldn’t say this, but the vet that would come out, he would address the horses, he would address the dogs, he’d do some really in-depth stuff and kind of come in and save the day, especially for like lacerations or anything like that.”

“Then if my grandparents had anything wrong with them, he’d kind of help them out too,” DiPinto said with a chuckle. “He was like a jack-of-all-trades and I just liked the fact that he knew a lot about a lot and so I thought, ‘that’s what I want to do, I want to be like that.’”

DiPinto began taking steps towards that dream at 13 at the very place he recently returned — Caring Hands Animal Hospital.

“I basically, at age 13, I actually started working with Caring Hands and Dr. Danny Henry as a kennel boy and washed dogs, sprayed out the kennels, picked up poop and did all the grunt work,” he said. “I would occasionally get to see a cool surgery that Dr. Henry was doing, like putting a pin in a broken leg. Of course, that just spurred me on even more. I’d stand in the corner and just keep quiet and watch him to see all that cool stuff.”

DiPinto was a Clinton City Schools student from K-8 before going on to graduate from Harrells Christian Academy. He’d pursue his undergraduate degree at NC State University and finished with a degree in Animal Science, with a concentration in Veterinary Bioscience. He’d later attend Lincoln Memorial University’s College of Veterinary Medicine, obtaining his DVM (Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine) as a member of the Class of 2022.

As a veterinarian, DiPinto has always had a deep passion for surgery.

“One of the biggest things is having a problem and knowing how to fix it, but also knowing that every case is just so different that you never know what you’re going to get,” he said. “So that’s one thing — it’s not predictable. The second thing is that immediate gratification of knowing there was a problem and we fixed that problem. Being able to make a difference in that animal’s life, that’s the main reason I became a veterinarian.”

“It’s very technical also and there’s a right and a wrong way to do it,” DiPinto continued. “It’s almost like it’s craftsmanship, like when you build a house, there’s a cheap way of doing it and then there’s the right way of doing it, not cutting corners and doing it correctly. That’s what I also like, being very precise and picky about my work.”

“It isn’t just caring for the animals — there’s a person at the end of that leash, that cares just as much as I do about their animal. So I always try to attack things the same way I would do if it was my own dogs, because they are family.”

With his passion and talents as a veterinarian, DiPinto had many options of where he could’ve gone to practice. He got offers from hospitals in Wilmington — he and wife Elizabeth currently live there — as well as Raleigh, Georgia and Tennessee. Despite having big-city offers, he chose to return home where it all started.

“All those places I got offers from were very impressive, but something just kept calling me back to Caring Hands, and for me the biggest thing is the people,” he said. “Sure you can go to the big cities and have all the fancy equipment and all that stuff, but again the biggest thing was the people.”

“The clients that I grew up with, I’ve seen a couple in my first week that I remember from whenever I was 13 working as a kennel boy until the time I went to college,” he continued. “So the people that come back, that was a big one, but most importantly are the employees that are here.”

“Mr. Will Tatum, who’s been here for 30 plus years; Tammy Roudebush, she been basically our front office guru; and Beverly Lockamy is another one, she’s a fantastic veterinary nurse and can hit just about any vein you need. They’re just very loyal, very respectful and they’ve been so kind to me.”

“Even when I was just a 13-year-old little brat and throughout all my time here, they watched me grow up, and I spent all my summers here, so it’s always been like a big family,” he added. “They are fantastic and they are one of the main reasons I’m here.”

He also pointed out the importance of other young professionals like himself returning to the places that helped grow them, especially if they were once home.

“It is important for professionals to come back, I think people write it off for whatever be it — they don’t think it’s going to be as lucrative or maybe it won’t be as exciting as going to the big city,” he said. “I don’t know their reasons, but I do know that the physicians that are in town have stayed for a reason and it’s because people are loyal. They trust you, as long as you do a good job, you care and do right by people, they stick with you.”

“Obviously, Clinton is home, I grew up here and so that’s another big thing,” DiPinto said. “I wanted to be able to come back to an area that I was familiar with and that I can make a difference in because, again, too many people write off the less urban places like ours for the bigger cities that are around us.”

For DiPinto, working home again has been a humbling experience, one he hopes other professionals who will be in his position will one day share in the future.

“I’m really humbled to be back and the receptivity of me walking in the door has been fantastic,” he said. “From day one, we’ve hit the ground running, everybody has been really welcoming and they’re glad that there is another doctor here.”

“Veterinary Medicine has exploded in the past 20 years, especially since COVID. We’re extremely busy and so it’s been really good for all of us. I do hope that more professionals come to the area like Dr. Glass who came with Glass Dermatology. And, I do have a few friends that are physicians that are looking to come back to the area as well.”

DiPinto shared appreciation for his family, paid homage to his Italian grandfather, Nicola DiPinto, for paving the way for his family’s future.

“My grandfather, he’s an Italian immigrant and immigrated here at age 45, I believe, from Italy,” he said. “He took his entire family with him so dad came over when he was 3 and they were your typical poor Italian immigrants. My grandfather was in search of the American dream so someday the grand kids that he didn’t know of, at that time, would have a better life.”

“Thanks to that, I do have the best of both worlds where my parents came from humble beginnings on both sides,” he added. “One was a farmer and construction worker and the other one worked three jobs and was in World War II.”

“I don’t know how, but my grandfather foresaw all of this and wanted what was best for his grand kids so I have to pay homage to him for making all this possible.”

Reach Michael B. Hardison at 910-249-4231. Follow us on Twitter at @SamsponInd, like us on Facebook, and check out our Instagram at @thesampsonindependent.