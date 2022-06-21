(The public reports listed below are provided by the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• June 16 — Cassie Monique Fletcher, 31, of 219 Andy St., Fayetteville, was charged with hit and run, driving while license revoked and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $500; court date is July 13.

• June 17 — Shalita De’She White, 18, of 265 Rose Lane, Clinton, was charged with carrying concealed gun. Bond set at $1,500; court date is July 19.

• June 17 — Enrique JeVane Deaver, 22, of 210 Dogwood Circle, Clinton, was charged with trespass and communicating threats. No bond set; court date is July 19.

• June 17 — Charlie Ray Lassister Jr., 41, of 131 Simpson Lane, Clinton, was charged with communicating threats, second degree trespass and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $5,000; court date is July 20.

• June 18 — Alonso Lopez Hernandez, 37, of 42 Wedgewood Lane, Clinton, was charged with driving while under influence. Bond set at $1,500; court date is July 11.

• June 18 — Louciano Alexander Ramos, 23, of 34 Blessing Lane, Clinton, was charged with carrying concealed weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond set; court date is Aug. 23.

• June 19 — Santiago Alamazan Rojas, 30, of 4325 Cheviot Drive, North Charleston, S.C., was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $1,500; court date is July 11.

• June 19 — Alonza Williams Jr., 53, of 633 Eastover Terrace, Clinton, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Bond set at $2,500; court date is July 1.