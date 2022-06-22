Pictured are retiree Rick Naylor, far right, along with Clinton Mayor Lew Starling and Public Works Director Chris Medlin. Naylor was honored at June’s City Council meeting after his retirement at the beginning of this year. Naylor stated with Public Works in October 2008 and retired in January 2022. He served as the fleet maintenance supervisor over the years and was instrumental in assisting the department with technology upgrades. Medlin said Naylor was ‘instrumental for the city in many ways,’ including serving as the cook during major storm events and hurricanes, when crews stayed overnight, sometimes several nights in a row, at the Public Works headquarters. Starling called Naylor ‘a good employee, a good man and a good, good friend and model worker.’ Said Naylor: ‘I’ve enjoyed it and now I’m enjoying my retirement and my grand kids.’