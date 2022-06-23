After an exhaustive search, the City of Clinton has found its new manager, a man labeled a “great fit” for the community.

During the City Council’s special meeting on Tuesday, the Clinton City Council voted to hire James (J.P.) Duncan as city manager.

Duncan comes to Clinton from the Town of Robersonville, where he currently serves as town manager. According to a City of Clinton press release, “Duncan has a solid background in organizational administration, local government finance, planning and development and public works operations.”

He previously served as Newport Planning and Inspections director and Cumberland County, VA Planning Director.

“We are extremely pleased that Mr. Duncan will be our next city manager and are excited to welcome him to our wonderful community,” Clinton Mayor Lew Starling. “We took time to ensure that our selection process was deliberate and thorough, we interviewed several highly qualified candidates, and, at the end of the day, feel Mr. Duncan is a great fit for our community.”

Duncan succeeds Tom Hart, who departed the city in March after more than four years at the helm to become Conover’s city manager and Scott Elliott, who has served as interim city manager since then and assisted the city through the budget process. The 2022-23 plan was also adopted during Tuesday’s special meeting.

Duncan holds a Master of Public Administration from NC State University, a Master of Science in Sustainable Tourism from East Carolina University, and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Finance from East Carolina University. He will begin work with city on July 25.

“I am excited for the opportunity to work with the Council, mayor and staff,” said Duncan. “Clinton is a wonderful city, and I am looking forward to being part of the community.”