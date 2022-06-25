There are many ways by which the word of God presents some of the great truths of God and His methods and plans for man. In Christianity, even the process of conversion from that of an alien sinner to a child of God is presented in more than one view. For instance, that transition is presented in the sense of “the new birth” when Jesus says that “except a man be born again, he cannot see the kingdom of God” (John 3:3). One picture of the conversion and the resulting relationship between man and God is seen in the picture of Jesus as the Bridegroom and the saved (the church) as the bride of Christ. Paul, in his epistle to the Romans used an Old Testament law concerning marriage to point toward this “inspired union” of the lost to the Son of God. Paul pointed out in Romans 7:1-3 the teachings of the old law concerning being bound by that law in the realm of marriage until one of the two members of the marriage had died. They were then free from that old law, and free to remarry if they so desired. He then made application to our conversion as a marriage to Christ. He said, “Wherefore, my brethren, ye also are become dead to the law by the body of Christ; that ye should be married to another, even to him who is raised from the dead, that we should bring forth fruit unto God” (Rom. 7:4). What was most likely a short time prior to that he wrote what is our last correspondence to the church at Corinth. In that letter he had written, “”For I am jealous over you with godly jealousy: for I have espoused you to one husband, that I may present you as a chaste virgin to Christ” (II Cor. 11:2). By his teaching and preaching as well as his life in their presence, he had done his part in promoting that marriage they had with Christ. Since they were espoused to Christ, which was just as binding as if the marriage ceremony had already taken place, they had a responsibility to remain chaste or pure as a virgin that Christ was due. We now come to the verse we wish to give consideration to. Paul said, “But I fear, lest by any means, as the serpent beguiled Eve through his subtlety, so your minds should be corrupted from the simplicity that is in Christ” (II Cor. 11:3).

Let us start with the clear and easy to be understood statement that Christianity is simple. To many, the Bible is very confusing and intimidating. For many, it is just the size of the book, all those pages of writing that brings on the “I can’t understand the Bible” reaction. Start with the fact that it is only the New Testament that teaches us how to be Christians, and you have already cut out most of the book. Though there are exceptions, it has been determined that on average, the old King James Version of the New Testament is written on a fourth-grade level. Let not anyone that has and can use a smart phone say that they can’t understand the Bible. As far as understanding the doctrines and practices that are revealed in the New Testament, Paul told the Ephesian brethren that they could understand the things he wrote (Eph. 3:4).

That which is so often the cause of people not being able to understand the word of God or the belief that it is in some way too complicated, is the false teachings that are so prevalent. In the passage just noted, Paul’s concern for them was that they would fall for the same thing Eve fell for, the false teaching of another. The serpent fed Eve some doubt about what God had said, and offered an alternate truth, which was of course, not truth. Peter spoke of the fact that Paul had written some things that were hard to be understood (II Pet. 3:16). If it is “hard to be understood”, then it can be understood. Further in that same verse, he pointed to the real problem, some would “wrest” those writings. The word “wrest” means to twist. Much scripture is twisted to fit doctrines that man has devised on their own, making it seem that those twisted scriptures prove their own doctrine. This complicates the understanding of God’s word. It has often been noted that when one tells a lie, it is common for one to soon have to tell another lie to keep hidden the first lie. In like manner, one false doctrine will lead to many other falsehoods to make the first one fit.

Speaking of the simplicity of God’s way, Paul wrote, “For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved. How then shall they call on him in whom they have not believed? And how shall they believe in him of whom they have not heard? And how shall they hear without a preacher? And how shall they preach, except they be sent?” (Rom. 10:13-15). God’s simple way is for His word to be preached, man is to believe it and then to obey it. It’s really simple, just don’t let all the opinions, traditions, likes and dislikes keep you from learning the word of God and obeying it.

Send any questions or comments to [email protected]