How can I write the story of a Good Sampson Samaritan living in Heaven without tears of sorrow that he is not here and joy that he is living forever with Jesus? In 1997, my seventh grade students were given the task of writing about a time in history when they would like to have lived with three strong reasons and elaboration why they chose that time period.

Preparing my seventh graders for a state writing test gave Willie Moore — an enthusiastic, kind hearted 12-year-old — an open door to share his love for the Lord and longing to live in a time period when Jesus walked the earth. Hopefully, sharing parts of Willie’s writing will touch your heart as it did (and still does) touch mine.

“The time in history that I would have loved to have lived was in the Roman Ages when Jesus Christ, the son of the most High, lived. Living during Jesus’ time would be fascinating to meet and see Him, to see Him work a miracle, and to see His crucifixion.

The first reason I would like to live during Jesus’ time would be to meet and get to know Him personally. Meeting Jesus should be the most precious and serious moment in anyone’s life. If I were to meet Jesus, I would want to be dressed in my Sunday best, but if, for some strange reason I wasn’t, then that would be just fine because Jesus said to come to Him just as you are.

I picture Jesus being a considerably tall man, about 6 feet 2 inches tall wearing a lavender robe and prayer shawl flowing from his shoulders and falling gracefully to his ankles. How awesome our conversations would be, talking about Mary, Joseph, and reminiscing about his childhood. After meeting and becoming a friend of Jesus, my life would be complete and I could die a happy man.

The second reason I would like to live during Jesus Christ’s era would be for me to see Him work a miracle before my own eyes. Before working miracles, I can imagine He would say a short prayer to His Father asking to give Him faith. Then, Jesus would proceed with His uncanny, humble way of miracle working by acknowledging that God, His most beloved Father, was working through Him to prove that He is the most high. Whether his miracles would be turning water into wine or healing the blind, everyone that saw the miracles, including me, would be speechless. Filled with the Holy Spirit, we would all put our faith in God and know without a doubt He is the most high. Miracles are rare today but when one does happen, I know that it’s by the grace of God.

The last reason I would like to live in Jesus’ age would be to see His crucifixion, in which He died for everyone’s sins. Most of Israel would see or hear about this dreadful occasion. They would see Jesus’s hands and feet pierced with long sharp nails. They would see the blood trickling out of His punctured body parts, as if it were a drop of rain sliding down the edge of a mirror. Everyone around the cross would have tears in their eyes. It would truly be a sad time. Living in Jesus’ time would be excellent to meet and get to know Him, to see His crucifixion, and live with Him forever one day.”

Willie made a 4.0 on his writing prompt, was a Good Samaritan to all who crossed his path, became an outstanding student and athlete at Clinton High School, headed to college to pursue his education and dreams of playing football at a higher level, came home on Christmas break to celebrate Jesus’ birthday with his family, and on a cold, winter night — without warning – was called Home to live with Jesus forever and ever. Though Willie’s life here ended so young and fast, he’s a hero in heaven having a blast1 His legacy here will forever last!

I can only imagine the joy Jesus and Willie share as they walk streets of gold and play football in fields of flowers where little children cheer for the Good Samaritan living with Jesus and loving heaven.

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.