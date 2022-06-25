(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• June 18 — Genaro Sanchez Vasquez, 44, of 435 Martha Lane, Autryville, was charged with communicating threats, domestic criminal trespass and domestic violence protective order violation. No bond set; court date is June 29.

• June 18 — John Vaston Pope, 37, of 781 Five Bridge Road, Clinton, was charged with communicating threats, domestic criminal trespass and breaking and entering. No bond set; court date is July 19.

• June 18 — Barbara Augustina Boykin, 48, of 535 Edgar St., Clinton, was charged with simple assault. No bond set; court date is July 13.

• June 18 — Kongya Lin, 39, of 1812 Vintage Road, Raleigh, was charged with misdemeanor fleeing to elude. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Aug. 11.

• June 19 — Shaquna Unique Mellette, 31, of 225 Law Road, Fayetteville, was charged with driving while impaired and driving while license revoked. Bond set at $1,500; court date is July 21.

• June 19 — Kristie Boykin, 41, of 102 E. Butler Ave., Apt. 102-B, Clinton, was charged with simple assault. No bond set; court date is July 13.

• June 19 — Brandon Wayne Bryant, 37, of 819 Danish Drive, Fayetteville, was charged with assault on a female, assault on a government official/employee, breaking and entering to terrorize/injure, resisting public officer, domestic violence protective order violation. Bond set at $10,000; court date is July 22.

• June 20 — Antonio Giron Lopez, 28, of 148 Kendall Lane, Clinton, was charged with assault by strangulation and assault on a female. No bond set; court date is July 8.

• June 20 — Aireana Burgess, 23, of 43 Jenna Lane, Dunn, was charged with harassing phone calls. No bond set; court date is July 15.

• June 20 — Ray Sessoms, 38, of 521 Hairr Lane, Salemburg, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. Bond set at $150,000; court date was June 21.

• June 20 — Gina Marie Rose, 35, of 12410 Boykin Bridge Road, Roseboro, was charged with communicating threats. No bond set; court date is July 19.

• June 20 — Ronnie Edward Copeland, 58, of 2945 Turkey Hwy., Clinton, was charged with second degree trespass. No bond set; court date is June 28.

• June 20 — Christopher Ray Johnson, 43, of 300 Pine Loop Lane, Autryville, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting public officer and impeding traffic. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Aug. 15.

• June 21 — Agnes Mabell Chevallier, 61, of 221 W. Boney St., Clinton, was charged with communicating threats. No bond set; court date is July 16.

• June 22 — McKenzie Keyell Miller, 36, of 519 Prospect St., Warsaw, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, and multiple counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, selling a Schedule II controlled substance, delivering a Schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, manufacturing a Schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine. Bond set at $225,000; court date is June 27.

• June 22 — David Alan Mesimer, 32, of 334 Belvoir School Road, Clinton, was charged with simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, failure to wear seat belt as driver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $1,500; court date is July 11.

• June 23 — Zanayvia Tucker, 19, of 955 Lakewood School Road, Salemburg, was charged with three counts of larceny by employee. Bond set at $10,000; court date is July 8.

• June 23 — Karen Luther Pickering, 42, of 105 E. Pope St., Coats, was charged with financial card fraud and obtaining property by false pretense. Bond set at $5.093; court date is July 8.

