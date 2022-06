On Monday, June 22, the Clinton Lions Club held their 87th annual (1935-2022) Officer Installation Banquet at the Coharie Country Club. The atmosphere was fantastic outside on the club’s deck, with the milder weather. A delicious meal was provided and the club was entertained with the voice of Michael Monzingo. The highlight of the evening was the presentation of the club’s prestigious Lion of the Year Award to Pam McGuire. The evening concluded with the induction of the coming year’s officers.