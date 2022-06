Sampson County rising high school senior Anna Hobbs, from Lakewood High, was recognized for completing NC Farm Bureau’s Institute for Future Agricultural Leaders (IFAL) program last week. The program assists exceptional rising high school seniors from across the state in exploring agricultural-related college majors available at the state’s two land-grant universities, NC A&T State University and NC State University. Pictured, from left, are Dr. Travis Park, Dr. Joy Morgan, Anna Hobbs, NC State IFAL Program Coordinators; North Carolina Farm Bureau President, Shawn Harding, and Dr. Chastity Warren English, NC A&T IFAL Program Coordinator.