Town resolution recognizes tireless dedication

Pictured is Kathleen Squibb’s father Robert Cashwell, left, with Mayor Grayson Spell, who’s holding the presented resolution dedicated to Squibb’s memory for her dedication to her hometown of Autryville.

AUTRYVILLE — A great honor was recently bestowed to long resident Kathleen Squibb, who dedicated much of her life and time to improving the town she loved.

During the recent Autryville town meeting, a resolution in Squibb’s name honoring her legacy in Autryville was presented by the board to her father Robert Cashwell. Squibb passed away May 31. She was 72.

Autryville Mayor Grayson Spell read the resolution aloud so all in attendance could hear and know her deeds.

“What I’ve got for you is the town of Autryville’s resolution honoring Kathleen Squibb for years of volunteer service to the town of Autryville,” he said. “This resolution, whereas, the foundation of the town of Autryville has been the people’s willingness to work together for the common good. And, whereas, the town of Autryville would not be where it is today without the volunteer service of everyone in our community…”

Spell continued reading the resolution, which highlighted just a few of the many projects Squibb had a hand in that enhanced the town.

“Kathleen Squibb was born and raised in the town of Autryville, NC, to Mr. Robert Cashwell and the late former longtime Autryville mayor, Mrs. Donna Cashwell,” Spell continued. “They taught her the value of being an active member in her community.”

“As a member of the Micajah Autry Society, Kathleen worked tirelessly to preserve the vibrant history of all Autryville. And, whereas, as a member of the Autryville Beautification Committee, Kathleen helped to raise money to enhance the beauty of our town. And, whereas, Kathleen worked with friends and family to publish the Autryville community newsletter for many years. And, whereas, Kathleen worked with friends and family to those of the Autryville Easter parade for many years…”

Spell would conclude the reading with gratitude, giving thanks to Squibb for all she’s done.

“The citizens of the town of Autryville have greatly benefited from Kathleen Squibb’s commitment to go above and beyond by regularly and diligently giving her time and energy as a volunteer to the many calls that she championed for the people of our community,” he said.

“Now, therefore be it resolved, that Mayor Grayson Spell and the town hall Board of Commissioners hereby join the citizens of the town of Autryville and extending this appreciation and gratitude for the vital and necessary service to a wonderful town by Kathleen Squibb,” Spell added. “We hope that her legacy will serve as an inspiration to everyone. And, whereas, this resolution be adopted on this 21st day of June 2022.”

A moment of silence was held for both her and Joshua McLamb, who was a member of Salemburg Volunteer Fire Department and contributed greatly to the Autryville Volunteer Fire Department. McLamb died earlier this month. He was 31.

Squibb was a retired teacher from the Clinton School system and also served on the Clinton City Schools Board of Education. She was involved in many projects in Autryville throughout her life, but none were more precious than her love for working on antique cars with her dad and the fellas.

