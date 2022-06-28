Clinton PD: Up to $10,000 offered

A reward being offered for the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the murder of a Clinton woman has been increased, Clinton Police officials announced this week. The woman was found dead inside her Williams Street residence back in January and a reward was announced in early June before now being doubled less than three weeks later.

According to Clinton Police Chief Anthony Davis, the City of Clinton is now offering up to a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect or suspects involved in the shooting death of Janet R. Sampson, 37. That is up from the initial $5,000 reward offered.

Around 6:45 p.m. on Jan. 29, 2022, Clinton Police officers were dispatched to a gunshot victim at 733 Williams St., Sampson Homes. When officers arrived, they found a female lying inside the residence unresponsive from an apparent gunshot wound, Davis stated.

The woman, Sampson, was transported by EMS personnel to Sampson Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

The shooting was referenced during a February meeting of the City Council, but no definitive information released on it until early June.

Clinton Mayor Lew Starling shed some light on the shooting during that meeting.

“We did have a very tragic shooting Saturday night,” the mayor stated during the Council’s meeting the following Tuesday.

Starling said that the Davis was there, as well as the city manager.

“Within 15 minutes, the Council was notified and told the chief that whatever reward was needed, whatever action they need to take, could be taken,” Starling was quoted as saying at the February meeting. “that he did not even need to come back to Council, that he had authority to do what he needed to do for the rewards.”

Those wishing to report information, contact Detective Sgt. James Jones at the Clinton Police Department, at 910-592-3105, or contact the CPD tipline by texting 847411, beginning message with “tipcpd.”