On Sunday, July 3, from 10 a.m. till 12 p.m., morning worship service will be held at Little Field Missionary Baptist Church, Newton Grove. Pastor Claudie Morrisey will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the praise team. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, July 3, from 10 a.m. till 12 p.m., the N.C. Prayer Tower will have regular morning service. The pastor will bring forth the regular morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. Come out and let’s Praise and Worship the word of God. (Face masks are required)

On Sunday, July 3, from 11 a.m. till 12 p.m., regular morning service will be held at Brown’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church Clinton. First Lady White, will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the praise team. (Face masks are required)

Every Tuesday noon day prayer is held on Facebook. Bible Study every Wednesday night at 6 p.m. on Facebook. (Keep our Pastor Jeffery White in your prayers. )

On Sunday, July 3, at 3 p.m., service will be held at Gospel Tabernacle of Grace (Haitian/American Church). Pastor Rosemond Delva will render the service. Church choir will render the music. Location: 75 Hanson Road (Friendly Community Center Clinton) FMI, call Pastor Delva at 919-904-2242. All are welcome to join us.

Lisbon St. Noon Day Prayer is held every Wednesday Conference call — 1 712-432-6122 code- 645099#

Bible Study on Thursday night at 5:30 p.m. in person and Facebook live. Face masks are required.

Union Star Freewill Baptist Church Clinton, Bible Study is held Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Holly Grove Church of Christ Clinton, Sunday School at 9:45, 2nd and 4th Sundays at 11 a.m., 1st, 3rd and 5th Sunday School at 9:45 a.m. online.

Bible Study is held Wednesday at 7 p.m. (online) 1-978-990-5044 Access Code: 5930546#

Robinson Chapel Church Roseboro, Bible Study is held every other Wednesday at 7 p.m. dial 978-990-5000 Access Code: 179610#

Temple of God Deliverance Ministry Sunday morning service at 11 a.m. Prayer and Bible Study Mondays and Wednesdays (on zoom) ID number is 209 952-3830 and password to join is 485677.

The Friendly Trio and Church Association will distribute food bags every third week of each month at the Friendly Community Center, 75 Hanson Road, Clinton. Drive-thru from 11 a.m. till 1 p.m. F.M.I call Bro. Charles Strickland at 910-590-4925.

On Sunday, July 10, at 11 a.m. Union Chapel AME Zion Church will observe Youth Day. Special guest speaker will be Bro. David Brandon Blackmon. He is a graduate of Clinton High School and UNC-Chapel Hill. Our young people and their accomplishments will also be acknowledged. The pastor, the Rev. Johnnie B. Murphy, and congregation look forward to seeing you. The church location: 8465 Garland Hwy., Clinton. (Masks are required)

On Sunday, July 17, at 9:45 a.m. Fellowship service will be held at Divine Presence Worship Center, Clinton. The guest speaker, Pastor Lakevia Underwood of M.M.C.C., Clinton, will bring forth the morning message. Lunch will be served.

Thought For The Week: “Give someone a Big hug and tell them you love them.

May God Bless You. Be aware of your surroundings and please be safe.

Prayers go out for the sick/shut-ins, and the families that lost loved ones.

