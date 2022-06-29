Roseboro Rescue among beneficiaries

Triangle South Literacy Works will be purchasing reading manuals and math workbooks to help individuals to be self-sufficient and be prepared to join the workforce with an Operation Round Up grant. Pictured is Claudia Farr with the check from the South River EMC campaign.

The Salem Methodist After School Hours, SMASH, program will purchase commercial-grade equipment to help keep children active and safe for their summer and after-school program. Pictured are: Sandy Rothwell, Skylar Bradley, Debbie Deal Moody, Denise Kirkwood, Julie Tokotch and Katie Davis with the check from the South River EMC campaign.

South River EMC’s Community Assistance Corporation recently awarded grants totaling $50,321 to local schools and non-profits thanks to participants in Operation Round Up.

The following non-profit organizations received $5,000 grants: Salem Methodist After School Hours “SMASH”; Boone Trail Emergency Services; Triangle South Literacy Works. These organizations received the following funding: Roseboro Rescue & EMS Inc., $6,255; Eastover Fire Department, $6,495; Wade Community Fire Department Inc., $5,900; Beaver Dam Fire Department, $6,731.

The schools that received funding are Harnett Central Middle School, $1,800; and Midway Middle School, which received a grant for $8,140.

“Local emergency services and non-profit agencies are the backbone of our communities,” said Catherine O’Dell, VP of Member Services and PR, South River EMC. “Our members who contribute to Operation Round Up, recognize the importance of supporting these organizations to preserve a safe and healthy community.”

Operation Round Up is a voluntary program that enables members of South River EMC to round up their electric bill to the next whole dollar. For example, if a bill is $203.87, the bill rounds up to $204 and the extra 13¢ is deposited into the Community Assistance Corporation fund.

The amount you donate through Operation Round Up every month amounts to no more than $6 a year. And that small donation adds to more to help hundreds of children, families and individuals each year.

South River EMC accepts and reviews applications on a quarterly basis. The next deadline for applications is August 26, by 5 p.m. Applications, as well as guidelines, can be found online at sremc.com. Please note, handwritten applications are not accepted, and an online application is required

South River EMC is a locally owned and operated electric cooperative, which provides electric service to 46,000 homes, farms and businesses in parts of Harnett, Cumberland, Sampson, Johnston and Bladen counties.