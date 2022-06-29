CLINTON — Sampson Regional Medical Center (SampsonRMC) has introduced its incoming class of resident physicians. For the next one to three years, 22 doctors from throughout the country will train in the local medical community as family medicine, dermatology, and transitional year residents.

The Family Medicine Residency welcomes four physicians:

• Samuel Loescher, D.O. is originally from Columbus, Indiana but has spent the last eight years in the Mountain West. Dr. Loescher received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Wyoming and his Doctorate from the Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine.

• Miranda Nuñez, M.D. was born and raised in Tampa, Florida. She received her bachelor’s Degree from the University of South Florida and her Medical Doctorate from the San Juan Bautista School of Medicine.

• Amanda Otto, M.D. is from Philadelphia, but calls Ambler, Pennsylvania home. Dr. Otto did her undergraduate work at Ursinus College and received Medical Doctorate from the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University.

• Sahar Safaee, D.O. graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Penn State University and a Master’s in Public Health from Loma Linda University. She received her Doctorate from the University of Pikeville, Kentucky College of Osteopathic Medicine.

The Family Medicine Residency Program at SampsonRMC is led by Dr John-Mark Miller, Program Director, Director of Medical Education and Campbell University School of Medicine Regional Dean. During their three-year program family medicine residents care for patients at Sampson Medical Group of Clinton. In addition to elective rotations for special interests, resident physicians complete rotations in emergency medicine, internal medicine, OB/GYN, NICU, pediatrics, orthopedics, and community medicine.

In the Dermatology Residency Program, congratulations are in order for Dr. Jesse Dewey and Dr. Paarth Dodia. Both Drs. Dewey and Dodia are 2022 graduates of SampsonRMC’s Transitional Year residency, matched into the SampsonRMC Dermatology Residency and will stay in the SampsonRMC family as dermatology residents. Both physicians will train in dermatology offices in Wilmington and Clinton under the supervision of Dr. Jonathan Crane, Program Director.

Transitional Year Residents are led by Dr. Subodh Pal, Program Director. Transitional Year refers to the year of Graduate Medical Education (GME) before a physician chooses a specialized residency program. The Transitional Year Residency covers all general medical areas and exposes physicians-in-training to a wide variety of patients with rotations through different disciplines. Transitional Year Residents include the following:

• Jordan Aikens, M.D., is from West Virginia and is a graduate of Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. Dr. Aiken will train at SampsonRMC for one year before moving on to Winston-Salem, as he is already pre-matched to continue his medical training in Diagnostic Radiology at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

• Ryan Geist, D.O. hails from Idaho and graduated from Rocky Vista University College of Osteopathic Medicine. He has already pre-matched to SampsonRMC Dermatology residency program, so he will be in the area for the next three years.

• Collin Pieper, M.D. is from Nebraska and is a graduate of University of Nebraska College of Medicine. Dr Pieper will spend his transitional year here and then move on to do more specialized training, prospectively in Dermatology.

• Kayd Pulsipher, D.O. is from Utah and is a graduate of Rocky Vista University College of Osteopathic Medicine. Dr. Pulsipher has already pre-matched to SampsonRMC and will be training in the area for the next three years.

Through affiliation with the Jerry M. Wallace School of Osteopathic Medicine at Campbell University, SampsonRMC offers a fully accredited residency program. Accreditation is through the Accreditation Council for Graduation Medical Education (ACGME). An accredited GME program improves access to quality health care within the community.

For more information about providers and medical services, visit www.sampsonrmc.org.