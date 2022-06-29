Portion of N.C. 403 currently closed

CLINTON — A section of N.C. 403 in Sampson County has been closed for an emergency sewer line repair.

The highway near the intersection with U.S. 701 (Northeast/Southeast Boulevard) closed today. The City of Clinton is repairing a sewer pipe. Crews are working around the clock to ensure the road reopens by Friday evening, ahead of the holiday weekend.

Traffic is being detoured onto Pugh Road. Drivers should take into account the detour and added congestion when planning their commute and remain alert around the work zone.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.