(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• June 28 — Danny Robert Aycock, 38, of 175 Water House Circle, Clinton, was charged with possession of cocaine. Bond set at $2,500; court date is July 8.

• June 28 — Harry Nelson Parker, 29, of 80 Harpers Glen Lane, Apt. 20, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired, assault on a female and assault by strangulation and order for arrest/failure to appear on a count of driving while license revoked. No bond listed; court date is Aug. 10.

• June 28 — Khadijah Alisia Russchelle, 28, of 385 Scronce Road, Harrells, was charged with aid and abet DWI. No bond listed; court date is Aug. 10.

• June 29 — Cristian Vasquez Flores, 19, of 311 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Clinton, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance. No bond set; court date is Aug. 2.

