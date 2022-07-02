SRMC facility to make transition on July 11

CLINTON — Sampson Regional Medical Center has introduced Sampson Convenient Care, which will offer both primary care appointments and walk-in treatment. Beginning July 11, Clinton Urgent Care will become Sampson Convenient Care, located at 1004 Beaman St., Clinton.

“Provider and staffing shortages have challenged the hospital to maintain consistent operating hours at the urgent care facility,” a SRMC press release stated. “Meanwhile, the community remains in need of more primary care physicians. Sampson Convenient Care is a solution that will provide flexible treatment through both scheduled appointments and walk-in availability on weekdays and will on occasion continue offering extended evening and weekend hours.”

According to hospital officials, Sampson Convenient Care will offer full-spectrum primary care for the entire family, newborns to adults. Primary care services include but are not limited to routine check-ups, physicals, immunizations, chronic disease screenings and management, and acute medical care.

Convenient Care + Walk-In services include, but are not limited to, fever, upset stomach (vomiting, nausea, diarrhea), flu-like symptoms, earache, bronchitis, upper respiratory infection, minor lacerations and stitches, sprains, minor fractures, mild to moderate burns, rashes, minor allergic reactions, painful or burning urination.

The hospital will smoothly transition with no gap in operations as Clinton Urgent Care becomes Sampson Convenient Care on July 11, 2022. To schedule an appointment to be seen on or after July 11, please call 910-592-9113.

SRMC is pleased to serve its community with quality health care. For more information about providers and medical services, visit www.SampsonRMC.org.