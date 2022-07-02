Are you ready for family gatherings and fireworks as we celebrate Independence Day across America the Beautiful, land of the brave and the free, with allegiance and honor given to THEE?

Writing stories about local Good Samaritans stirred my heart to share stories of Good Samaritans who helped shape and solidify the foundation of America as one nation under God indivisible with liberty and justice for all. May these snapshots of Good American Samaritans bless hearts and inspire each of us to look within, stand strong for Christian principles and practices, love God first, love our neighbors, be a beacon of light, rise up for what is right and good in His sight, stand up for Jesus- resting in HIM — Father, Son, and Holy Spirit day and night — with willing hearts and hands to fight the good fight. Then, we can truly celebrate — knowing from within — knowing the Great I Am, Creator, and our Heavenly Father wins in the end!

Good Samaritans (pilgrims – people who came to a new land for religious reasons) from Holland and England) sailed to America on The Mayflower, landed in Plymouth, Massachusetts, and started a colony on biblical principles. They wanted self government and laws made by the people, not demanded by a king. These brave pilgrims helped lay the groundwork for our American democracy!

In 1774, the British attacked Boston and had Americans running scared. Leaders met in Philadelphia and Reverend Jacob Duche was chosen to lead the opening prayer for Congressmen. Courageous men weary with fear and stress listened to Reverend Duche read Psalm 35: “Plead my cause, O Lord, with those who strive with me. Fight against those who fight against me. Take hold of shield and buckler, and stand up for my help. Draw out the spear, and stop those who pursue me. Say to my soul, I am your salvation.”

He didn’t say a common prayer or read one written by someone else for America’s first Congress gathering. He spoke divine words from his heart, recognizing God’s supremacy and asking our Lord for protection and support in a war for freedom. He ended his prayer with words fitting for Congressmen and leaders of America to pray today for all the world to hear: “God, we pray You will grant them wisdom and valor to achieve order, harmony, and peace” What an amazing way this Good Samaritan chose to start our first Congress.

A Good Samaritan named JOHN HANCOCK ( a member of the Sons of Liberty) stood strong for principles that helped seal the deal for America to break away from England and rise up as one nation under God. He signed his name on the Declaration of Independence “Big & Bold” so the king could easily read it and there would be no room for doubt that Americans were standing strong for freedom. John and other signers of the Declaration put their lives on the line by signing the document that paved the way for America to flourish as one nation under God. John became Governor of Massachusetts and signed a document celebrating the end of the Revolutionary War. In 1783, he signed another one proclamating a Day of Thanksgiving and Prayer in America as an outward sign to God of the inner thankfulness felt by citizens of the young nation looking to God for guidance … the United States had been born.

William Penn, a Good Samaritan who paid the price for his strong faith spent many lonely years imprisoned in London. While in prison he wrote, “No Cross, No Crown,” a classic that encouraged people to worship the Lord simply and live in peace. In 1682, he came to America and started Pennsylvania colony as a place of religious freedom, a place where no one would be put in prison for their faith, and everyone who worshiped God would be accepted. He dreamed of a land where all Christians would work together and religion would be lived every day, not just Sunday mornings. William Penn believed Christianity should be important in every part of everyday life where all people could accept, love, and work together with others. Oh, that we would all adhere to his belief with faith and hope for America to turn their eyes upon Jesus in 2022 and see what great things our heavenly Father can still do!

One of my favorite founding Good Samaritans, Thomas Jefferson, was only 33 when he wrote the most important document in the history of our country — the Declaration of Independence! He was a farmer, inventor, statesman, and President of the United States from 1801-1809. As our third (and one of our smartest) Presidents, he is known as one of the faithful founding fathers of our nation. In his Inaugural Address in 1805, he asked Americans to join him in prayer that God would lead and guide the leaders of our country. He encouraged American people to recognize the wisdom found in the teachings of Jesus. Wow! Such words would be music to our ears today if shared by those in leadership at local, state, national, and world positions of power. President Jefferson witnessed our nation grow larger and stronger during his time in office.

Closing with words he shared in a speech seem perfect to end this story with reason for all Americans to join together as we prepare to celebrate freedom in America the land we love and long to see standing strong in faith for THEE … as our founding fathers who led and lived as Good Samaritans meant for us to do and be. “Can the liberties of a nation be secure when we have removed a conviction that these liberties are the gift of God?”

Thomas Jefferson feared what would happen if our country turned form faith-filled beginnings and stopped recognizing God as its Ruler and King. He longed for the same respect King David showed for God to happen in the hearts of Americans: ‘ to honor and praise God in Everything’! This Good Samaritan penned words that declared freedom and rights for men and women of God living in a new country and for generations of Americans to come. His message carries a strong and clear warning even more important for people living in America in 2022 to listen to and heed: ‘…if we remove God from this country, it will no longer be the nation it was created to be’!

May your July 4th celebrations begin and end with a clear focus on Thee — time to rest in Him, repent, forgive and forget past mishaps, stir up your faith and praise Him in everything from fireworks to resting on the sand while marveling at the sea … let us rise up in faith, have fun, give thanks to Thee … and celebrate God’s goodness to allow us to live out loud in love and liberty!

