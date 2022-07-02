Greetings readers! Today is a great day and made even better by being able to write for y’all! There have been so many good happenings here at the center and I’ve been so eager to let you know all about it!

We recently enjoyed our Bring Your Own Teacup and Saucer (BYOT) Summer Tea Party and had guests from throughout the county in attendance. We had a variety of decorative tables being presented put together through the efforts of our volunteers, staff, and senior center participants. Themed tables included: Daytime Elegance, Independence, Parade of Colors and Pretty in Pink. We had so much fun at this event and want to thank everyone who helped make the day possible. Thank you to everyone who came out and enjoyed the tea party with us. We are looking forward to seeing you all again soon! A great big thank you to our young guests that day who came and enjoyed themselves. To Miss Remme Smith and Miss Bella Boykin, thank you both. These two young ladies were very respectful and such a joy to have around us all. Their charm and whit are reassurance to us all that the upcoming generations are not lost after all.

Carolina Footcare will be back to attend to our feet soon. Come get a pedicure from a group of licensed professionals here at Garland Senior Center on July 12. Please bring your insurance cards with you and let’s get our feet done!

Recently, a friend of mine showed me an article from a magazine that was about How to Talk to People Even If We Disagree. We have all faced disagreements in our lives and other views that may not be our own. Relationships can be ripped apart because of miscommunication and simple disagreements that could be resolved easily if we have open minds and hearts. Connecting with other humans is what makes our lives rich and meaningful. Especially when so much can pull us apart. Neuroscientists explain what happens to our brain when we spend a lot of time with folks who reflect our own beliefs back to us. Basically, we stop thinking about those beliefs at all. Our brain likes to stay efficient, take shortcuts, save cognitive power. So, as we become entrenched in our beliefs, our brain moves them to a part of itself that’s good at automatic, reactive thinking, and away from the part that reasons things out, because who has the time? As a result, we react to anything that seems totally unnatural or wrong: with disgust and repulsion. Our life experience is shaped by our assumptions, biases, and blind spots. We think it’s reality, yet it is only the conditioned perception we have been taught is truth. Basically, we tend to react to things based on how we have in the past instead of taking each interaction and experience as a brand-new opportunity for mental, emotional, and spiritual growth.

So here is our mission, should we choose to accept it: Let’s surprise ourselves! Take one step closer to someone who disagrees with us, whether that means spending time with a friend or relative we’ve been drifting apart from, reading an opinion from an earnest voice on the other side, or sparking a conversation we’ve been eager and hesitant to have. When we want to explore why they’re wrong, explore instead what we’re missing. When we want to determine who’s view wins, determine what makes each view understandable. When we want to discover why someone believes something that confounds us, discover how they came to believe it. When we want to know what their problem is, try to know what their concerns are. When we want to demand why they don’t care about what we care about, learn what they care about more. When we want to trap them into saying what we want to hear, free them so they say what they honestly mean.

And when we want to stop listening so we can react or respond or judge — which will be often! Mind that gap between what we know and what we most certainly don’t and ask one more curious question. More often than we probably think, we might find ourselves saying “I never thought of it that way.”

Zephaniah 3:17: The Lord your God…will take great delight in you, he will quiet you with his love, he will rejoice over you with singing.

In closing let us LIVE, LOVE, and LAUGH without limits!

Marie Faircloth is the director of the Garland Senior Center. The GSC is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday and can be reached by calling 910-529-3931.