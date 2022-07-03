Potential annexation mulled by town officials

The town of Autryville is planning to continue its expansion as new potential annexations were discussed during a recent town board meeting.

There were seven areas both new and ongoing that were covered on the agenda. These include Fox Run Lane, Minne Hall Road, Horseshoe Road, Old NC 24, Mayor Grayson Spell’s property, Sivertson Road and Thomas and Peggy Honeycutt’s property.

Both Sivertson Road and the Thomas and Peggy Honeycutt’s property were the two newest areas vying to become a part of Autryville through annexation. The Sivertson Road property is owned by the Bunce family and includes 10 houses that will become a part of Autryville. Whereas the Honeycutt’s property includes the land their house is on and where they’re currently building.

For both areas, Mayor Grayson Spell presented the resolution directing the town clerk to investigate the petition request for sufficiency of annexation of said properties. Both were accepted by unanimous decision.

Spell also presented the Certificate of Sufficiency for his own property which is to be annexed. With the certification by the town clerk of the petition’s sufficiency, the annexation moved forward. Now it’s in next phase, a public hearing on the question of annexation of the property was scheduled for July 19, at 7:30 p.m., which was resolved by the board.

Of the ongoing annexations it included Fox Run Lane, which Spell went into detail on about its current standing.

“Fox Run Lane, we’re still working on it, I’ve got a meeting this coming Friday with McGill Associates and we’ve got to figure out whether we won’t pursue the USDA (U.S. Department of Agriculture) route or hedge our bets on getting the grant from DEQ (Department of Environmental Quality). I’m not sure what they’re going to want to do but whatever they want to do is what we’ll make.”

“We can apply for both but the USDA that we’ve already been approved for, they’re kind of wanting to move along with it,” he said. “The farther out in the year they get the less money they‘ve got.”

For the annexation of Old NC 24, which also included property of the Honeycutt family, it was in its final stages. With completion of their waterline agreement all that was left was to vote on the ordinance to extend Corporate Limits. After Spell’s reading of the ordinance, a motion to accept it was made by commissioner Mickie Spell and second by Commissioner Debra Baxley, all were in favor.

Of these, both the Minnie Hall Road and Horseshoe Road annexations, which occurred following resident-made requests to be annexed into the city limits, had already been completed.