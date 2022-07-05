A fatal wreck Monday night claimed the life of a Sampson County teenager, whose vehicle hydroplaned on N.C. 24 east of Roseboro, colliding with a tractor-trailer traveling the opposite direction, according to N.C. Highway Patrol officials.

At 8:33 p.m. Monday, patrol troopers investigated a two-vehicle fatal collision on N.C. 24 at the intersection of Marion-Amos Road, approximately 2.7 miles east of Roseboro. According to reports from Trooper W.A. Davis 2009, relayed by Sgt. D.K. Pearson, a Chevrolet Impala was traveling west on N.C. 24 and a Prestage Farms Kenworth tractor-trailer was traveling east on N.C. 24.

The Chevrolet reportedly hydroplaned, crossed the median, and traveled into the path of the tractor-trailer, striking it head-on. After impact, both vehicles came to rest on the westbound shoulder, south of N.C. 24. The driver of the Chevrolet, Alan Segui Jr., 18, of South West Street, Roseboro, was pronounced dead at the scene, investigators said. He was restrained and all airbags deployed.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, Shelton Ray Owens, 54, of Roseboro, was not injured in the collision.